Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Patient Zero': Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With 'New Illness' as 'Dementia' Concerns Surrounding Prez, 79, Ramp Up

Split photo of Donald Trump, Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom diagnosed Donald Trump with 'California Derangement Syndrome.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Gavin Newsom is using Donald Trump's own tricks against him.

In the California governor's latest troll, he has claimed the president is suffering from "California Derangement Syndrome" and branded him "patient zero" of the fake disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, has repeatedly claimed his critics, including Newsom, 58, suffer from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Article continues below advertisement

Newsom Diagnoses Trump with 'California Derangement Syndrome'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
gavin newsom diagnosis donald trump california derangement syndome
Source: @GOVPRESSOFFICE/X

Newsom branded Trump 'patient zero' for 'California Derangement Syndrome.'

Newsom highlighted Trump's "California Derangement Syndrome" in an X thread on Wednesday, January 14.

"Everyone knows that the President has spread California Derangement Syndrome (CDS) for many years — some say he was even patient zero — but in reality he loves California, @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom, and our world-leading policies! Trump copies our policies on the regular to bring the riches of California to all the American people," the post began.

Nine more posts followed, contrasting California legislation successes with Trump's policies and campaign promises.

Article continues below advertisement

Newsom Touts Accomplishments

Split photo of Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Newsom went on to compare California's successes against Trump.

"CalRx — First announced in 2023, CalRx makes available insulin for just $11. Last month (while still failing to introduce his health care plan after 10 years of promising), Trump debuted the SAD TrumpRx plan for his obesity drugs. Coming soon…maybe?" read one follow-up post from the official Governor Newsom Press Office account.

Another post declared the defunct federal cost-cutting initiative DOGE, which was once spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, "is a cheap imitation of ODI," or the Office of Data and Innovation.

The ODI was established in 2021 under Newsom and aimed at "modernizing services, cutting red tape, and using innovative technologies to deliver better results, faster," according to a state website shared in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently drew backlash after claiming Rob Reiner was murdered because he suffered from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

Trump most recently sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle when he said beloved director Rob Reiner was brutally murdered alongside his wife Michele because of the "anger he caused others" through his "affliction" with "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Republican Congressman Don Bacon reportedly said Trump's comments about the Reiners' tragic deaths was "not Presidential."

"The couple were stabbed to death. Most Americans want more and better from our President," the Nebraska rep added.

Another Republican lawmaker, Rep. Mike Lawler, called Trump's remarks "wrong" and noted the Reiners' deaths were "a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period."

Article continues below advertisement

Real Concerns for Trump's Health

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Newsom's faux diagnosis comes amid serious concern for Trump's health and mental acuity.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, DHS agents

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Threatens to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota After Second ICE-Involved Shooting

Split photo of Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump Caught Awkwardly Snubbing Pal RFK Jr. During Cringeworthy Moment On Live TV

Social media users applauded Newsom for using Trump's own insults against him, with some branding the newly coined term "fantastic."

"This is absolutely the best one yet!" one X user wrote in reference to Newsom's commitment to calling out Trump on a near-daily basis now.

Newsom recently mocked Trump after the president yelled "f--- you" and flipped off a Michigan autoworker who called him a "pedophile protector" during a recent visit to a Ford F-150 plant.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

While the governor's X post about the president being easily "triggered" garnered laughs online, many saw Trump's outburst as another example of being unfit for office.

Newsom's diagnosis of Trump follows months of concerns about the 79-year-old's health and mental acuity following incoherent speeches, memory lapses, and being caught dozing off in several meetings.

Trump has dismissed scrutiny of his health and insisted he's sharp as ever while bragging about passing multiple cognitive exams with flying colors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.