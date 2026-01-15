'Patient Zero': Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With 'New Illness' as 'Dementia' Concerns Surrounding Prez, 79, Ramp Up

"CalRx — First announced in 2023, CalRx makes available insulin for just $11. Last month (while still failing to introduce his health care plan after 10 years of promising), Trump debuted the SAD TrumpRx plan for his obesity drugs. Coming soon…maybe?" read one follow-up post from the official Governor Newsom Press Office account.

Another post declared the defunct federal cost-cutting initiative DOGE, which was once spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, "is a cheap imitation of ODI," or the Office of Data and Innovation.

The ODI was established in 2021 under Newsom and aimed at "modernizing services, cutting red tape, and using innovative technologies to deliver better results, faster," according to a state website shared in the post.