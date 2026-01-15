'Patient Zero': Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With 'New Illness' as 'Dementia' Concerns Surrounding Prez, 79, Ramp Up
Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom is using Donald Trump's own tricks against him.
In the California governor's latest troll, he has claimed the president is suffering from "California Derangement Syndrome" and branded him "patient zero" of the fake disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, has repeatedly claimed his critics, including Newsom, 58, suffer from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
Newsom Diagnoses Trump with 'California Derangement Syndrome'
Newsom highlighted Trump's "California Derangement Syndrome" in an X thread on Wednesday, January 14.
"Everyone knows that the President has spread California Derangement Syndrome (CDS) for many years — some say he was even patient zero — but in reality he loves California, @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom, and our world-leading policies! Trump copies our policies on the regular to bring the riches of California to all the American people," the post began.
Nine more posts followed, contrasting California legislation successes with Trump's policies and campaign promises.
Newsom Touts Accomplishments
"CalRx — First announced in 2023, CalRx makes available insulin for just $11. Last month (while still failing to introduce his health care plan after 10 years of promising), Trump debuted the SAD TrumpRx plan for his obesity drugs. Coming soon…maybe?" read one follow-up post from the official Governor Newsom Press Office account.
Another post declared the defunct federal cost-cutting initiative DOGE, which was once spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, "is a cheap imitation of ODI," or the Office of Data and Innovation.
The ODI was established in 2021 under Newsom and aimed at "modernizing services, cutting red tape, and using innovative technologies to deliver better results, faster," according to a state website shared in the post.
Trump most recently sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle when he said beloved director Rob Reiner was brutally murdered alongside his wife Michele because of the "anger he caused others" through his "affliction" with "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
Republican Congressman Don Bacon reportedly said Trump's comments about the Reiners' tragic deaths was "not Presidential."
"The couple were stabbed to death. Most Americans want more and better from our President," the Nebraska rep added.
Another Republican lawmaker, Rep. Mike Lawler, called Trump's remarks "wrong" and noted the Reiners' deaths were "a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period."
Real Concerns for Trump's Health
Social media users applauded Newsom for using Trump's own insults against him, with some branding the newly coined term "fantastic."
"This is absolutely the best one yet!" one X user wrote in reference to Newsom's commitment to calling out Trump on a near-daily basis now.
Newsom recently mocked Trump after the president yelled "f--- you" and flipped off a Michigan autoworker who called him a "pedophile protector" during a recent visit to a Ford F-150 plant.
While the governor's X post about the president being easily "triggered" garnered laughs online, many saw Trump's outburst as another example of being unfit for office.
Newsom's diagnosis of Trump follows months of concerns about the 79-year-old's health and mental acuity following incoherent speeches, memory lapses, and being caught dozing off in several meetings.
Trump has dismissed scrutiny of his health and insisted he's sharp as ever while bragging about passing multiple cognitive exams with flying colors.