Meghan Markle 'Threw A Fit' After Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash And Demanded Kardashians Deleted Her Photos 'After Realizing How Bad She Looked'
Nov. 17 2025, Updated 8:40 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle "threw a fit" after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party "after realizing how bad she looked" compared to other glamorous guests, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, reportedly took a dislike to the pictures released by the Kardashians in the aftermath of the bash, which is why they were promptly deleted.
An Unhappy Duchess
An insider told The Daily Mail: "Meghan is so particular about curating her image and has approval over every photo that goes out.
"She saw those photos and realized how bad she looked compared to every other woman at the party and obviously threw a fit."
Meghan's demand the snaps were deleted caused uproar within the Kardashian camp, it's been alleged, as the reality stars felt the Duchess's request overshadowed the occasion, which they feel should have all "been about Kris."
The Kardashian matriarch's star-studded James Bond-themed bash was held at Jess Bezos's $165million Beverly Hills mansion.
Surprise Guests
Meghan and Prince Harry were shock attendees and mixed with the lies of Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Adele inside, as well as the Kardashian clan.
RadarOnline.com told how Harry’s appearance at the party sparked particular intrigue, namely his body language, which has been described as "bodyguard-like."
Meghan beamed for the cameras while Harry, 41, appeared tense and serious, walking slightly ahead of her as they made their entrance to the 007 party.
Body language expert Judi James said Harry's stance and expression reflected a "serious and focused" attempt to protect his wife from media scrutiny.
She said their body language at the party was "more old-school A-list, with a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Meghan along like her personal bodyguard."
'Should Have All Been About Kris'
She added: "In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in 'Spare' mode here.
"Harry's expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here, although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power, and with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press."
According to royal sources, Harry's behavior has sparked concern among friends who believe his role beside Markle has become increasingly deferential.
One insider said: "Harry has gone from being the spare heir to being treated like his wife's shield in public. Every move he makes seems to revolve around protecting Meghan, and it shrieks of him being subservient to her as she chases her dreams of being an A-lister.
"It's as though he's taken on the job of her bodyguard rather than husband."
Observers at the birthday bash added Harry appeared "guarded and withdrawn" compared with his wife, who was "radiant and relaxed."
One attendee said: "Harry seemed to be scanning the crowd constantly. Meghan looked like she was enjoying herself, but he was on edge – like he was there to keep her safe rather than have fun."