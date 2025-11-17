EXCLUSIVE: J.P. Morgan Ordered to Pay $115Million in Legal Fees for Young CEO Charlie Javice After Twisted $175Million Startup Scam — 'They Acquired a Crime Scene'

Javice, founder of Frank, was accused of inflating the startup's user numbers to "fraudulently induce" JPMorgan to purchase it in 2021 for the massive amount of moolah – and was recently ordered to serve 85 months in the slammer for the crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Lawmen said the greedy gal claimed Frank – which she launched in 2017 to help simplify the process of filling out applications for federal financial aid for college and graduate school – had 4.25 million customers, when it had approximately 300,000.

Investigators also say when JPMorgan sought to verify Frank's customer count and acquired info, Javice and Amar, Frank's soon-to-be sentenced chief growth officer, fabricated a data set to artificially boost its user numbers.