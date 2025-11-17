Madeleine McCann's Chief Suspect Christian Brueckner Living in 'Woodland Lair' Guarded by Two Female 'Helpers' and Vicious Pitbull Having Been Forced Into Hiding By 'Angry' Locals after Prison Release
Nov. 17 2025, Published 7:55 a.m. ET
Madeleine McCann's chief suspect Christian Brueckner is living in a woodland lair guarded by two female "helpers" and vicious pitbull terror.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the German pedo, 49, and convicted rapist has been forced into hiding by angry locals who took umbrage with his presence following his release from prison.
Forced Into Hiding
He is hoping to be granted a new identity and start afresh after a court gave him permission to leave Germany.
His new lair is located on the edge of a northern German city and is being protected by two women, named locally as Mandy and Mona, who have been guarding his camp with a snarling pit bull.
The pair claim to be Brueckner's "helpers" after denying being romantically involved with the German.
Outside his zipped up tent were two cans of beer and a pair of shoes, while fairy lights in the branches, a screen made from sticks and leaves, and a gleaming new bike added to the bizarre scene.
Linked To Disappearance
When Brueckner was approached he remained silent as he's under orders from lawyers not to speak after a haul of compelling evidence against him was revealed earlier this year.
Three-year-old British toddler Madeleine vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007 — at a time when Brueckner was in the area.
He was named prime suspect in 2020 while serving seven years in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old woman. He was freed in September, but tagged.
This week investigators, fearing he will disappear abroad, will ask a court for a temporary travel ban until bugs with the equipment are fixed.
Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said: "If he leaves Germany it will be incredibly difficult to continue monitoring him.
Investigation Will Continue — Despite Prison Release
"But we don’t need Christian Brueckner here to keep investigating. He doesn’t speak with us anyway.
"We will keep going as long as we believe there is still evidence out there to find — and we believe there is. One piece of forensic evidence or a new witness could crack the case instantly."
Wolters said they hold more on the pedophile than the public knows and added: "There are other witnesses."
Brueckner has always publicly denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance.
But one witness, Helge Busching, claimed he all but confessed to him at a music festival in Spain — saying "she didn’t scream" as the pair discussed the case.
More recently Brueckner bragged in a phone shop that he could solve "the scandal of the century."
A recent investigation revealed cops are in possession of images that help contribute to their understanding that Madeleine is dead.
In online chats with another pedophile, he even talks about his desperation to "take something small and use it for days."
Despite the circumstantial evidence, investigators have been reluctant to charge over the case fearing the lack of forensic evidence would harm their chances.
They were also spooked by a court clearing Brueckner of rape and a string of sex assaults last year — the acquittal which put him on the path to freedom.
Brueckner has since said he has just "one matter" left to settle in Germany — then he will leave the country as soon as he gets some money together.