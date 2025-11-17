Madeleine McCann's Chief Suspect Christian Brueckner Living in 'Woodland Lair' Guarded by Two Female 'Helpers' and Vicious Pitbull Having Been Forced Into Hiding By 'Angry' Locals after Prison Release

RadarOnline.com can reveal the German pedo, 49, and convicted rapist has been forced into hiding by angry locals who took umbrage with his presence following his release from prison .

Madeleine McCann's chief suspect Christian Brueckner is living in a woodland lair guarded by two female "helpers" and vicious pitbull terror.

He is hoping to be granted a new identity and start afresh after a court gave him permission to leave Germany.

His new lair is located on the edge of a northern German city and is being protected by two women, named locally as Mandy and Mona, who have been guarding his camp with a snarling pit bull.

The pair claim to be Brueckner's "helpers" after denying being romantically involved with the German.

Outside his zipped up tent were two cans of beer and a pair of shoes, while fairy lights in the branches, a screen made from sticks and leaves, and a gleaming new bike added to the bizarre scene.