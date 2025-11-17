Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Baby Heartbreak — 'Friends' Star Reveals Secret IVF Struggles and Slams Critics Who Called Her 'Selfish' for Not Having Kids

picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston's lavish spending has caused issues between the couple.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Aniston is slapping down claims that she never wanted children because she was too much of a "selfish workaholic," RadarOnline.com can reveal

The 56-year-old Friends star says she was desperately trying everything possible to have a baby while strangers online were criticizing her for not having a family.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer's Heartbreaking Confession

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston opened up about her IVF journey and years of private fertility struggles.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her IVF journey and years of private fertility struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

She's admitted the "baby-making road" was challenging for her, and that in her late 30s and 40s.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it," she said. "I was throwing everything at it" trying to get pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

The Morning Show alum says she's now speaking out about her fertility struggles in order to help others in her situation.

"I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF," she said.

It didn't help matters that she was getting judged for not having children by people who had no knowledge of her personal situation.

"Any schmuck can stay anonymous and write whatever the hell they want to write" online, said said.

"They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."

Article continues below advertisement
The relentless criticism did eventually get to her
Source: MEGA

The relentless criticism did eventually get to her.

Article continues below advertisement

And it wasn't anyone's business but hers, she said.

"But there comes a point when you can't not hear it – the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish," the actress explained.

The relentless criticism did eventually get to her, as she admitted: "It does affect me. I'm just a human being."

Aniston, who married Fight Club hunk Brad Pitt in 2000, calls claims their marriage ended in 2005 because she didn't want kids an "absolute lie."

She also didn't have children with Mulholland Drive actor Justin Theroux, who she wed in 2015 but split from three years later.

She's currently in a relationship with Jim Curtis, a hypnotist and wellness expert.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen's Positive Outlook

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
CIA documents reveal Joe Biden allegedly covered up son Hunter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden Family Bombshell — CIA Docs Show Sleepy Joe 'Covered Up' Disgraced Son Hunter's Ties to Ukrainian Gas Company

Kevin Federline's memoir about Britney Spears' behavior fuels chaos as the singer denies its white lies.

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline's Memoir About Ex Britney Spears' Shocking Behavior Unleashes More Chaos – as Troubled Pop Star Claims It's Filled With 'White Lies'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Curtis opened up about finding love in his 40s while replying to fan.

In retrospect, the Just Go With It star wishes she'd frozen her eggs, which would have allowed her to extend her fertility window.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor,'" Aniston has said.

"So here I am today.... But I have zero regrets," she said, adding: "If it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.