EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Baby Heartbreak — 'Friends' Star Reveals Secret IVF Struggles and Slams Critics Who Called Her 'Selfish' for Not Having Kids

The Morning Show alum says she's now speaking out about her fertility struggles in order to help others in her situation.

"I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF," she said.

It didn't help matters that she was getting judged for not having children by people who had no knowledge of her personal situation.

"Any schmuck can stay anonymous and write whatever the hell they want to write" online, said said.

"They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."