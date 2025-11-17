Your tip
Exclusive

Biden Family Bombshell — CIA Docs Show Sleepy Joe 'Covered Up' Disgraced Son Hunter's Ties to Ukrainian Gas Company

CIA documents reveal Joe Biden allegedly covered up son Hunter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company.
Source: MEGA

CIA documents reveal Joe Biden allegedly covered up son Hunter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Newly declassified records prove former President Joe Biden was behind a cover-up of his family's damning ties to allegedly corrupt business deals in Ukraine over a decade ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Documents from February 2016 were recently released by current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who said he believes Biden's action to bury the information is a blatant example of the "politicization of intelligence."

Hunter Biden's lucrative Burisma role reignites scrutiny over the family's controversial Ukraine ties.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden's lucrative Burisma role reignites scrutiny over the family's controversial Ukraine ties.

The damaging docs detail how, in 2015, then Vice President Biden told the CIA through an intermediary that he would "strongly prefer" that an intelligence report documenting concerns over the Biden family's ties to supposed "corrupt" business deals in the country "not be disseminated" – a request the agency dutifully honored.

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, Biden came under heavy scrutiny when his trouble-magnet son Hunter Biden, 55, notoriously cashed in on his dad's VP position by accepting a series of lucrative positions around the world, including a $1 million-a-year job on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas firm – despite having no prior experience in the field.

Notably, Hunter took the Burisma gig on May 12, 2014 – less than three months after Joe was named the Barack Obama administration's point person for U.S.-Ukraine relations and policy.

The recently unearthed report included the bombshell revelation that Ukrainian officials viewed the Biden family's ties to allegedly sketchy business practices in the Eastern European nation "as evidence of a double-standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power."

John Ratcliffe revealed Joe Biden sought to block CIA's circulation of a damaging Ukraine-related memo.
Source: MEGA

John Ratcliffe revealed Joe Biden sought to block CIA's circulation of a damaging Ukraine-related memo.

But Joe, now 82, moved quickly to bury the humiliating CIA memo, sources said, after it was included in a daily briefing on February 16, 2015.

According to an email that was also made public by Ratcliffe, the U.S. official who briefed Joe on the Ukrainians' reaction to his 2015 visit then emailed the CIA saying the VP would "strongly prefer" the critical memo not be circulated.

"Based on the Office of the Vice President's preference, the information was never shared outside of the CIA," according to an agency official.

A CIA source criticized Joe's alleged interference in report handling as politically motivated.
Source: MEGA

A CIA source criticized Joe's alleged interference in report handling as politically motivated.

However, the CIA official also called it "extremely rare and unusual" and "inappropriate" for the agency "to go outside of the intelligence community and inquire with the White House on the dissemination of a particular report for what appears to be political reasons."

RadarOnline.com's CIA source agreed, adding: "For intelligence to be effective, it has to reflect the world as it is, not the world as we wish it to be.

"Biden clearly didn't like what the Ukrainians were saying about him and moved to whitewash the record, inconsiderate of the effect such a cover-up would have on American foreign policy."

