EXCLUSIVE: Biden Family Bombshell — CIA Docs Show Sleepy Joe 'Covered Up' Disgraced Son Hunter's Ties to Ukrainian Gas Company

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, Biden came under heavy scrutiny when his trouble-magnet son Hunter Biden, 55, notoriously cashed in on his dad's VP position by accepting a series of lucrative positions around the world, including a $1 million-a-year job on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas firm – despite having no prior experience in the field.

Notably, Hunter took the Burisma gig on May 12, 2014 – less than three months after Joe was named the Barack Obama administration's point person for U.S.-Ukraine relations and policy.

The recently unearthed report included the bombshell revelation that Ukrainian officials viewed the Biden family's ties to allegedly sketchy business practices in the Eastern European nation "as evidence of a double-standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power."