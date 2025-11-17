EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline's Memoir About Ex Britney Spears' Shocking Behavior Unleashes More Chaos – as Troubled Pop Star Claims It's Filled With 'White Lies'

But in Federline's searing new memoir, the 47-year-old former dancer claims the boys had stopped wanting to stay at their mother's home when they were younger because her behavior scared them – and he has expressed his ongoing fears for their safety.

Federline wrote in his book: "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you're awake?' – with a knife in her hand.

"Then she'd turn around and pad off without explanation."

The Toxic songbird was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021 – but Federline claimed she remains unwell and should never have been liberated by the court.