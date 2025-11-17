Your tip
Kevin Federline
Exclusive

Kevin Federline's Memoir About Ex Britney Spears' Shocking Behavior Unleashes More Chaos – as Troubled Pop Star Claims It's Filled With 'White Lies'

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025

Britney Spears is trying to rebuild a relationship with her now-adult sons, but their father – her ex-husband Kevin Federline – fears the boys may not be safe in the presence of the troubled pop princess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've been their buffer for years, but now it's bigger than me," Federline wrote in his new book, You Thought You Knew. "It's time to sound the alarm."

Kevin's Shocking Memoir

Source: MEGA

The Oops! ... I Did It Again singer, 43, has reconnected with kids Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, after not seeing them in person for over three years.

But in Federline's searing new memoir, the 47-year-old former dancer claims the boys had stopped wanting to stay at their mother's home when they were younger because her behavior scared them – and he has expressed his ongoing fears for their safety.

Federline wrote in his book: "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you're awake?' – with a knife in her hand.

"Then she'd turn around and pad off without explanation."

The Toxic songbird was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021 – but Federline claimed she remains unwell and should never have been liberated by the court.

Kevin Sounds The Alarm For Help

Source: MEGA

"The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it's racing toward something irreversible," Federline wrote.

"It's become impossible to pretend everything's OK. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."

Sources said Spears sees Federline's book as a desperate cash grab – especially since her years of paying him child support ended in 2024 after forking over as much as $40,000 per month.

Britney Fights Back

Source: MEGA

Her team recently released the blistering response: "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids."

But another source said Federline is genuinely concerned about Britney's recent erratic behavior and the welfare of their sons.

An insider shared: "He literally is anguished every time they go to visit their mom."

