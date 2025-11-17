EXCLUSIVE: 'Brangelina' Back at It! Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of 'Robbing Her' of Their Family Home Following Bitter Divorce as Their Vineyard Battle Explodes

Saying that the run-up to the split was "emotionally difficult" for her and the children, Jolie wrote in new legal papers: "Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me."

Further, she claimed "to this day," she "never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

She claimed even though her money was tied up in the estate, she "had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support," presumably to explain her 2021 sale of her shares of the French estate to Yuri Shefler for $64 million.