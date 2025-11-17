EXCLUSIVE: 'Brangelina' Back at It! Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of 'Robbing Her' of Their Family Home Following Bitter Divorce as Their Vineyard Battle Explodes
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
The allegations keep coming.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been at war since 2016, when the actress, 50, filed for divorce after alleging an intoxicated Pitt, 61, was physically and verbally abusive aboard a private plane the two were traveling on with their six kids – claims Pitt has denied. After an investigation, no charges were filed.
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal in the exes' battle over Château Miraval, their estate and vineyard in the South of France, the Maleficent actress is accusing Pitt of all but robbing her of her home.
Angelina's New Legal Docs
Saying that the run-up to the split was "emotionally difficult" for her and the children, Jolie wrote in new legal papers: "Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me."
Further, she claimed "to this day," she "never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."
She claimed even though her money was tied up in the estate, she "had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support," presumably to explain her 2021 sale of her shares of the French estate to Yuri Shefler for $64 million.
'Reason' Behind The Claims
The filing comes after Pitt argued they'd agreed neither would sell without the other's approval.
A source told RadarOnline.com his camp believes Jolie is trying to "create a distracting narrative" with the new claims.
"They say Angelina violated his rights. That's why he's seeing this case through in the court of law."