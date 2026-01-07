EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason 'Homesick, Henpecked and Hollowed-Out' Prince Harry is 'Absolutely Done' With his Life in U.S. With Meghan Markle

Another source claimed: "Harry has now all but won that review. That victory is a further signal of how desperate Harry is to spend more time in his home country. Meghan kept telling him to let it be, but she knows deep down that he's done it in part to try to escape. He is just absolutely done with life in the States."

The same insider said Harry feels constrained by a life largely shaped around Markle's ambitions. "Harry feels he has been sidelined from the pursuits that give him a sense of purpose and fulfilment," they added.

"Much of their day-to-day life and long-term planning has revolved around Meghan's interests and career goals, leaving him with the growing feeling that his own priorities have been repeatedly put on hold."

Harry is said to be considering his and Markle's $5million property in Portugal as a potential base to launch his own ventures. Other options under discussion include a focus on the Middle East, where he is said to be exploring new ventures.

One insider said: "Harry is believed to be approaching a point where he may force a hard decision, asking Meghan to either relocate with him to Portugal or accept a period of living apart while he pursues opportunities elsewhere. He is convinced that remaining in California will only further erode whatever credibility and influence they have left, leaving them with little standing to rebuild from in the future."

He is increasingly anxious that staying put could accelerate the loss of their royal status and diminish the value of their name entirely. Those close to him say the drive and optimism that once defined him have faded, replaced by a sense of exhaustion and resignation.

The couple initially presented a united front after their 'Megxit' departure from the U.K., detailing grievances in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare.

Harry last year publicly said he wanted a reconciliation with his family and briefly met his father, King Charles, 77, for the first time in 19 months.

Another source claimed: "Harry's growing longing for the life he left behind is becoming a major fault line in their relationship, fueling tension that is increasingly hard to ignore. Those close to Meghan are urging her to take his concerns seriously before the situation reaches a point of no return, warning that if Harry ultimately decides to leave, the consequences for both of them could be severe and deeply damaging."