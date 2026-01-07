EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason 'Homesick, Henpecked and Hollowed-Out' Prince Harry is 'Absolutely Done' With his Life in U.S. With Meghan Markle
Jan. 6 2026, Published 7:58 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is now so deeply unhappy in California he's intent on quitting his life in the United States, with sources telling RadarOnline.com he is now a homesick, lost duke who feels stalled, isolated, and desperate to reclaim a sense of purpose away from Hollywood and the massive cold shoulder it's given him.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, relocated to the U.S. in 2020 after stepping back from senior royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, with the pair settling in Montecito, California.
Prince Harry Has 'Reached a Breaking Point'
Six years on, sources told us the promise of reinvention in the States for the royal rebel has finally faded.
Projects have faltered, friendships have failed to materialize, and Harry is increasingly preoccupied with returning to Europe or relocating elsewhere, even if that means living apart from Markle.
One source said the shift reflects a broader reckoning about identity, belonging, and a growing pull back toward his pre-royal life.
An insider claimed: "Harry has reached a breaking point with life in California and has been blunt with Meghan that he no longer sees a future for himself there. He feels profoundly unhappy and directionless, frustrated that the professional opportunities he hoped would materialize never truly did.
"He has struggled to form genuine friendships, feels isolated from any real sense of community, and is deeply unsettled by how decisively Hollywood has cooled toward them, which has only reinforced his sense that he does not belong in that world."
Prince Harry 'Misses' His Old Life
Another said: "In short, Harry is homesick, feels henpecked by Meghan as he's on her home turf and what she says goes in their relationship – and he also feels like a hollow man and a shadow of his former self."
The source added Harry feels increasingly disconnected from the life he left behind in the U.K. – adding: "This is a man who loved his sports and having a laugh and a pint with his pals at the pub. That is the life he wants to get back to. He also misses the sense of purpose being a working royal gave him."
Since leaving the U.K., his and Markle's joint ventures have struggled to gain traction, prompting a separation of professional paths. Markle has been focusing on her projects, including a Netflix lifestyle series and the launch of her brand As Ever.
She was also recently spotted on the set of Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends, in what is believed to be her return to acting, playing a cameo that will see the duchess play a version of herself.
Harry, by contrast, has concentrated on charitable work and advocacy, traveling frequently and spending extended periods away from California.
He has returned to the UK several times without Markle or their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
In May, he lost a legal challenge seeking automatic police protection when visiting Britain, although that decision is now under review, with an outcome expected in January.
Escape Plan Taking Shape
Another source claimed: "Harry has now all but won that review. That victory is a further signal of how desperate Harry is to spend more time in his home country. Meghan kept telling him to let it be, but she knows deep down that he's done it in part to try to escape. He is just absolutely done with life in the States."
The same insider said Harry feels constrained by a life largely shaped around Markle's ambitions. "Harry feels he has been sidelined from the pursuits that give him a sense of purpose and fulfilment," they added.
"Much of their day-to-day life and long-term planning has revolved around Meghan's interests and career goals, leaving him with the growing feeling that his own priorities have been repeatedly put on hold."
Harry is said to be considering his and Markle's $5million property in Portugal as a potential base to launch his own ventures. Other options under discussion include a focus on the Middle East, where he is said to be exploring new ventures.
One insider said: "Harry is believed to be approaching a point where he may force a hard decision, asking Meghan to either relocate with him to Portugal or accept a period of living apart while he pursues opportunities elsewhere. He is convinced that remaining in California will only further erode whatever credibility and influence they have left, leaving them with little standing to rebuild from in the future."
He is increasingly anxious that staying put could accelerate the loss of their royal status and diminish the value of their name entirely. Those close to him say the drive and optimism that once defined him have faded, replaced by a sense of exhaustion and resignation.
The couple initially presented a united front after their 'Megxit' departure from the U.K., detailing grievances in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare.
Harry last year publicly said he wanted a reconciliation with his family and briefly met his father, King Charles, 77, for the first time in 19 months.
Another source claimed: "Harry's growing longing for the life he left behind is becoming a major fault line in their relationship, fueling tension that is increasingly hard to ignore. Those close to Meghan are urging her to take his concerns seriously before the situation reaches a point of no return, warning that if Harry ultimately decides to leave, the consequences for both of them could be severe and deeply damaging."