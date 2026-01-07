Baring It All: Heidi Klum Goes Completely Topless During Steamy Beach Vacation With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Jan. 6 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
It wouldn't be January without Heidi Klum letting loose in St. Barth's by sunning herself topless, and RadarOnline.com has the racy photos.
The Project Runway host, 52, left nothing to the imagination by wearing just thong bikini bottoms as she frolicked on the beach with husband Tom Kaulitz, as they enjoyed their annual extended holiday vacation in the Caribbean.
Klum has never been shy when it comes to going topless and is frequently photographed proudly sunning her bare chest whenever she goes on a warm-weather getaway.
Not only was Kaulitz present when his wife ditched her top, but his brother, Bill, and several other male friends were there as well when she sat on the sand and later frolicked in the Caribbean Sea.
'Sun's Out, Bums Out'
Klum has proven time and again that she hates tan lines and loves leaning into her European heritage by embracing the freedom of going without a top.
“I'm super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” the America's Got Talent judge revealed in a 2023 .
"And I'm like, 'Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?' As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out," Klum raved.
However, she does have a practical purpose for baring her skin in the sun.
"I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic," the former supermodel dished.
Klum's outfit from her 2026 St. Barth's getaway was nearly the same as the one she wore in January 2025.
This time, her black bikini bottom had side ties, while Klum traded in her dark sunnies for mirrored aviators.
Kaulitz seemed to be a creature of habit, wearing the same leopard-print trunks he'd been photographed in during the couple's St. Barth's trip the year before.
Klum's actual bikini ensemble featured a strapless top, which she wore when walking to the beach in a video she shared to Instagram on Monday, January 5.
Heidi Klum Said She's 'Fearless' When It Comes to Being Topless
Klum revealed in a 2016 interview how she doesn't plan to stop going topless as she ages.
“I'm also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I'm 60. Maybe my stomach and my b---s are not going to be the same way they are now. But it’s just who I am. I am more of a free person,” the German native mused.
She added, "I’m more nudist that way. I’m fearless. I don’t think that will change. I’m gonna be that 60-year-old woman lying on the beach with just my bottoms on."
Klum revealed she began embracing her curves more after marrying Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom in 2019, after dating for a year.
"When he met me, he said, 'You can always also eat a little bit more.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?’" she confessed in 2023.
"And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today. When you're a model...I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging, and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I've met him, I've just been more relaxed."