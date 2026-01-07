Baring It All: Heidi Klum Goes Completely Topless During Steamy Beach Vacation With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Klum has proven time and again that she hates tan lines and loves leaning into her European heritage by embracing the freedom of going without a top.

“I'm super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” the America's Got Talent judge revealed in a 2023 .

"And I'm like, 'Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?' As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out," Klum raved.

However, she does have a practical purpose for baring her skin in the sun.

"I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic," the former supermodel dished.