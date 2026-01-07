EXCLUSIVE: World's New Generation of Showbiz Billionaires Including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Under Pressure to Use Their Cash to Fight Injustice

Beyoncé, 44, reached billionaire status in the past year through music, touring, fashion, and business ventures alongside her husband, Jay-Z.

Taylor Swift, 36, joined the ranks nearly three years ago, driven largely by the unprecedented success of The Eras Tour.

Bruce Springsteen, 76, long celebrated as a voice of the American working class, is also said to have entered the billionaire club – though he denies it – as have Rihanna and Jay-Z himself.

Beyoncé's transformation from pop star to mogul has been particularly striking given her early work.

In 1999, as a member of Destiny's Child, she sang on Bills, Bills, Bills about a partner who "couldn't pay my bills," a song that delivered the group its first Billboard No. 1 and Grammy nomination.

Now, 25 years later, Beyoncé is the most decorated artist in Grammy history and one of roughly 3,000 billionaires worldwide.