Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Hands Out 'Nearly $200M in Bonuses to Eras Tour Crew' — and Leaves Rivals in the Industry 'Feeling like the Bad Guys' After Singer Sets 'Impossible Standards'

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift is making sure her crew knows they are appreciated.

Profile Image

Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift's reputation for having a heart of gold rubbed some of her peers the wrong way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After it was confirmed in her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, that the superstar gave out a whopping $197million in bonuses to truck drivers, backup dancers, and everyone involved in her record-breaking Eras Tour, a source claimed other musicians are peeved their crew will now also want hefty checks.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Rivals Feel She's 'Setting an Impossible Standard'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A source said 'crews everywhere' will now want a huge bonus after Taylor Swift's generous gift to her Eras Tour crew.
Source: mega

A source said 'crews everywhere' will now want a huge bonus after Taylor Swift's generous gift to her Eras Tour crew.

“She's setting an impossible standard,” one veteran tour manager explained to Rob Shuter's Substack. "Now crews everywhere are looking around like, 'So where's our Taylor Swift bonus?'"

Another source noted, "This absolutely changes expectations."

Though the billionaire can obviously afford to sign the big checks, the source said "most artists" could also give raises, but unlike the Grammy winner, they won't.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of A tour production source said giving six-figure bonuses is unheard of.
Source: mega

A tour production source said giving six-figure bonuses is unheard of.

“If you think Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, or Katy Perry are suddenly handing out six-figure bonuses, forget it," a production insider declared. "That's not how most of these operations work.”

"Everyone loves Taylor, but there's also this feeling of, 'Great, now we're the bad guys,'" an additional source explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Reveals Bonuses in 'The End of an Era'

Photo of The musician delivered handwritten notes to every one of her staffers alongside their bonus.
Source: walt disney studios

The musician delivered handwritten notes to every one of her staffers alongside their bonus.

Swift awarded her staffers with the bonuses via handwritten letters in an emotional scene in the documentary.

"Before you open yours, I just want to say, you guys, this leg of the tour has been harder than anything I've ever done in a live setting, and you guys have taken this on with such excitement, such curiosity, and the endurance you’ve shown.

"The spirit you've shown. How much you’ve given to these crowds, that gives to me every single night. The tour has done really well thanks to all of our hard work. So if you could kindly read the message."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Praises Staffers for Their Hard Work

Source: @Mollyploofkins/x

A production assistant thought he was 'gonna pass out' after receiving the check.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Meg Ryan and Rob Reiner

'How We Will Miss That Man': Meg Ryan Follows Co-star Billy Crystal With Emotional Tribute to Murdered 'When Harry Met Sally' Director Rob Reiner

Photo of Sydney Sweeney, Elon Musk

Elon Musk Destroyed Over 'Creepy' Comment About Sydney Sweeney's Assets... After Actress Furiously Shot Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Several of the dancers shed tears as they read her note, though the exact amount they were given was bleeped out.

In another scene, the Bad Blood hitmaker's production assistant admitted he thought he was "gonna pass out" after receiving the bonus.

Swift explained it was "really important" to her to set a precedent with her world tour, which was estimated to have sparked $5billion in consumer spending just in America.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The pop star said it was 'really important to me' to set a precedent with the Eras Tour.
Source: @entertainmenttonight/youtube

The pop star said it was 'really important to me' to set a precedent with the Eras Tour.

"People who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus," Swift continued in the doc. "And these people just work so hard. And they are the best at what they do."

"She’s redefining what 'fair' looks like," another insider told Shuter's blog. "And once you do that, you can’t put the genie back in the bottle."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.