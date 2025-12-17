Taylor Swift Hands Out 'Nearly $200M in Bonuses to Eras Tour Crew' — and Leaves Rivals in the Industry 'Feeling like the Bad Guys' After Singer Sets 'Impossible Standards'

Taylor Swift's reputation for having a heart of gold rubbed some of her peers the wrong way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After it was confirmed in her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, that the superstar gave out a whopping $197million in bonuses to truck drivers, backup dancers, and everyone involved in her record-breaking Eras Tour, a source claimed other musicians are peeved their crew will now also want hefty checks.