'I Dodged A Massacre': Taylor Swift Weeps as Singer Breaks Silence on Thwarted Vienna Terrorist Plot Which Left Her Scared to Continue Eras Tour
Dec. 12 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears as she addresses the thwarted terrorist plot which forced her to cancel three scheduled Eras shows in Vienna last August.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar, 35, reflects on the cancellations in her new End of an Era docuseries, made available today on Disney+.
'Never In My Life Did I Think We'd Have Terrorist Plot'
Swift said: "I thought this would be a tour I would be proud of.
"It's like a force to be reckoned with in global culture.
"So, never in my life did I think we would have a terrorist plot."
Swift was speaking during a sit-down interview in London, where she would be resuming the tour days after the threat.
She continued: "This was the first one I feel like – I don’t know – I'm skating on thin ice or something. We've had a series of violent, scary things happen to the tour.
"Like, we dodged a massacre situation and so I've just been kind of all over the place."
Pouring Her Heart Out
Swift also touches on another dark moment of her Eras Tour, the horrific July 2024 stabbing at a Swift-themed dance party in Southport, England, where three young girls were killed and 10 people were injured.
Following the tragic attack, the singer reached out to the victims’ families to express her condolences and invite them to her London shows.
In the docuseries, the Love Story singer had to take a break as she burst out into tears because she was having "a hard time explaining" the stabbings.
After noting that she would not cry while meeting the families, she promised: "I swear to God. I’m not going to be doing this; I'm going to be smiling, so any of this gets out of the way before you ever go on stage."
Keeping It Professional
Comparing her job of entertaining 60,000-plus-person crowds to that of an airplane pilot navigating turbulence while keeping passengers calm, Swift said that if she shows any signs of anxiety or alarm on stage, her fans might panic too.
She explained: "For three and a half hours, they don’t have to worry about you.
"It’s like you're a pilot flying the plane and if you were like, 'Oh, there's turbulence ahead, I don't know if we’re going to land in Dallas, like I’m going to try hard, but I don’t know if I can figure out how to land through this turbulence.'
"Like everyone on the plane is going to freak out. You just have to have a cool, calm, collected tone …"
The Lover songstress also reflected: "I've been performing for 20 years. From a mental standpoint, being afraid something’s going to happen to your fans at any moment.
"This is a new challenge.
"I want to keep all the nerves I have away from the crowd because when you’re sort of the ringleader of this show, they can sense any kind of shift energetically in you and you have to really focus and factor that in – you're at the Eras Tour and nothing is wrong!"