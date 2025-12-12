'I Dodged A Massacre': Taylor Swift Weeps as Singer Breaks Silence on Thwarted Vienna Terrorist Plot Which Left Her Scared to Continue Eras Tour

Swift said: "I thought this would be a tour I would be proud of.

"It's like a force to be reckoned with in global culture.

"So, never in my life did I think we would have a terrorist plot."

Swift was speaking during a sit-down interview in London, where she would be resuming the tour days after the threat.

She continued: "This was the first one I feel like – I don’t know – I'm skating on thin ice or something. We've had a series of violent, scary things happen to the tour.

"Like, we dodged a massacre situation and so I've just been kind of all over the place."