Taylor Swift
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Backstage Secrets Exposed! Singer Shares Rare Footage Including Steamy Moments With Fiancé Travis Kelce in New Docuseries About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares rare backstage footage revealing steamy moments with fiancé Travis Kelce in her docuseries.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

This Era isn't over yet.

On October 13, Taylor Swift announced she's releasing a six-part Eras Tour docuseries out on December 12 on Disney+ and Hulu, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a post, the 35-year-old explained: "We allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down."

Taylor Sharing All Her Backstage Secrets

Travis Kelce appears in Taylor Swift's upcoming six-part 'Eras Tour' docuseries on Disney+ and Hulu.
Travis Kelce appears in Taylor Swift's upcoming six-part 'Eras Tour' docuseries on Disney+ and Hulu.

Of course, the biggest story – aside from the record-breaking tour itself – is the singer's romance with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, and the 36-year-old can be spotted backstage in a teaser clip.

"Taylor loves sharing some of those sweet moments with Travis," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She's always been extremely nostalgic, so it's very special for her to relive the moments with Travis and share them with the world."

Swift plans to focus on wedding preparations with Kelce after releasing 'Life of a Showgirl.'
Swift plans to focus on wedding preparations with Kelce after releasing 'Life of a Showgirl.'

Swift has also been promoting her new album, Life of a Showgirl, after which, said the source, she and her NFL honey will get serious about wedding planning.

"It's a magical time, and she feels blessed," the insider said.

On Instagram, Swift recently revealed the trailer for the upcoming series, with the caption stating: "Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage. The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @disneyplus beginning Dec 12."

