Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Acting Return Slammed as 'So Wooden' It Makes Kim Kardashian 'Look Like an Oscar-Winner'

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's acting is not exactly receiving rave reviews.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has returned to acting for the first time in nearly a decade, but early reactions from those with knowledge of the production told RadarOnline.com suggest the Duchess of Sussex's performance has drawn unflattering comparisons, with one insider saying it makes Kim Kardashian "look like an Oscar-winner".

Meghan, 44, is set to appear in Close Personal Friends, an upcoming feature film starring Lily Collins, alongside Brie Larson and Jack Quaid.

Not a Positive Comeback

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has returned to acting after nearly a decade away.

The project marks her first on-screen role since leaving the legal drama Suits in 2017, shortly before marrying Prince Harry, 41.

The cameo comes at a pivotal moment for the Sussexes.

Their Netflix deal, once reported to be worth $100million, has since been restructured into a first-look arrangement, while Markle's lifestyle brand and media ventures have become a central focus of her public life – with both drawing huge criticism.

Her return to acting has therefore been read by industry figures as both symbolic and strategic.

A source familiar with the production said, "There was a lot of curiosity about how she would read on camera after so many years away. The genuine response was one of surprise, but unfortunately not a positive one in the end, as the performance came across as rigid and overly aware of itself."

'Super-Wooden' Markle

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Industry insiders have compared her performance to Kim Kardashian’s work.

The insider added: "There are jokes going around that, by comparison, it is so wooden it will make Kim Kardashian's acting seem almost awards-level."

Kim, 45, has recently been criticized for her role in Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair, which was widely panned by reviewers.

One critic described her performance as lacking emotional range or magnetism, reinforcing the perception celebrity casting was prioritized over acting ability.

Another source with knowledge of Close Personal Friends stressed Markle was playing herself in the project – but said she "isn't even very good at that" when cameras are switched on.

They added: "Skilled actors and comics like Larry David can send themselves up on camera, but Meghan just doesn't have the irony or acting chops to carry it off. She just came across as super-wooden and hyper-aware of the cameras – a cardinal sin in big-screen acting."

Rust After Retirement

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Her on-camera return have fueled jokes about 'wooden' acting.

Markle's acting résumé before royalty was modest.

She held small roles in shows including CSI: NY and General Hospital, and appeared in romantic television movies before landing her most prominent part as Rachel Zane in Suits.

Even that role, critics noted at the time, positioned her primarily as a romantic interest rather than a dramatic lead.

A third source, who observed Markle on set, said: "It was clear she wanted to make a point by taking on the role, but acting is something that needs constant practice, and she has been away from it for a long time. Next to experienced actors, the gap was hard to miss."

The insider added that there was no "hostility" toward Markle, only "surprise at how tentative she appeared."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources said the cameo highlighted how long she had been away.

Markle has previously spoken about feeling constrained and objectified in Hollywood before stepping away.

Her supporters argue a brief cameo should not be judged too harshly, while skeptics suggest the role reflects a "desperate desire" to reinsert herself into the world of showbiz amid mixed results from her other projects.

One media analyst said: "Whether Close Personal Friends reignites Markle's acting ambitions remains unclear. For now, those close to the production say the reaction has been muted at best. For many, it will probably remind people why she left acting in the first place. Her Suits acting is hardly Meryl Streep stuff."

