EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Acting Return Slammed as 'So Wooden' It Makes Kim Kardashian 'Look Like an Oscar-Winner'

The project marks her first on-screen role since leaving the legal drama Suits in 2017, shortly before marrying Prince Harry, 41.

The cameo comes at a pivotal moment for the Sussexes.

Their Netflix deal, once reported to be worth $100million, has since been restructured into a first-look arrangement, while Markle's lifestyle brand and media ventures have become a central focus of her public life – with both drawing huge criticism.

Her return to acting has therefore been read by industry figures as both symbolic and strategic.

A source familiar with the production said, "There was a lot of curiosity about how she would read on camera after so many years away. The genuine response was one of surprise, but unfortunately not a positive one in the end, as the performance came across as rigid and overly aware of itself."