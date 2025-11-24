Prince Philip's Huge Warning to Prince Harry Before Marrying Meghan Markle Revealed: Why The Duke of Edinburgh Did Not Give Marriage the Royal Seal Of Approval

The late royal, who died in April 2021 – aged 99, had reluctant feelings towards Markle entering the "The Firm," partly due the the actress and Harry embarking on a whirlwind 16-month courtship before he got down on one knee.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie revealed Philip's true feelings about the marriage in his tell-all book, Entitled.

Meanwhile, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward in her book My Mother And I, Philip was "one of the very few wary" of being charmed by Markle, 44, in the early days of her relationship with Harry, 41.

Philip was also said to have thought it was "uncanny" how much she reminded him of Wallis Simpson, the American socialite whom King Edward VIII abdicated to marry.

As such, the prince nicknamed Markle "DOW" after Wallis, the Duchess of Windsor.