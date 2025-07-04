EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Desperate Plan to Return to U.K. Revealed — And Why It Doesn't Involve Meghan

The couple’s strained relationship with the monarchy, following years of public fallout, has left Harry “shocked, stunned and sad", according to sources close to the Duke.

The 40-year-old has "totally accepted" if any reconciliation is to happen with his family, it must begin without his 43-year-old wife at the table, insiders tell us.

Prince Harry is planning a solo return to the UK in a bid to heal his fractured relationship with the Royal Family – a dramatic shift insiders say stems from a growing realization that involving Meghan Markle is a non-starter if he is to build any bridges with The Firm again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exiled duke knows there is no chance of a family reunion if his troublemaker partner is involved.

While Harry briefly saw King Charles, 76, in February this year following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, there has been no sustained contact.

These revelations, many of which accused the palace of racism and emotional neglect, triggered huge backlash from within the monarchy and public alike.

The rift with his family widened after a string of high-profile projects, including the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, their Harry & Meghan Netflix series, and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and have since lived in Montecito, California with their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

A source said: "Harry didn't expect the fallout to drag on this long. He's beginning to see that including Meghan only complicates things with the royals, so he's accepted – though not happily – that going it alone might be the only option for now."

The insider added Harry is now willing to engage in one-on-one conversations, mediation, or even video calls with members of the Royal Family – whatever they are comfortable with, as long as it opens a line of communication.

Our source said: "He's finally realized that the way he handled things before hasn't brought any progress, and this marks a genuine shift in how he’s trying to move forward."

Despite being fiercely loyal to Meghan, Harry is said to be growing pragmatic about the realities of the relationship breakdown.

The source said: "It's incredibly hard for him. He cares deeply for Meghan, but he can't deny the reality of the situation anymore. If there's any hope of reconnecting with his family, he knows he has to try without her. And he knows he will have to make a trip back to Britain without her with his tail between his legs and begging bowl in his hands.

"He wants back into the royal fold and is feeling totally lost in America – it's Meghan's home and world, not his."