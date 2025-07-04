EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Desperate Plan to Return to U.K. Revealed — And Why It Doesn't Involve Meghan
Prince Harry is planning a solo return to the UK in a bid to heal his fractured relationship with the Royal Family – a dramatic shift insiders say stems from a growing realization that involving Meghan Markle is a non-starter if he is to build any bridges with The Firm again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old has "totally accepted" if any reconciliation is to happen with his family, it must begin without his 43-year-old wife at the table, insiders tell us.
The couple’s strained relationship with the monarchy, following years of public fallout, has left Harry “shocked, stunned and sad", according to sources close to the Duke.
Grim Acceptance
Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and have since lived in Montecito, California with their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
The rift with his family widened after a string of high-profile projects, including the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, their Harry & Meghan Netflix series, and Harry’s memoir Spare.
These revelations, many of which accused the palace of racism and emotional neglect, triggered huge backlash from within the monarchy and public alike.
While Harry briefly saw King Charles, 76, in February this year following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, there has been no sustained contact.
During a two-day trip to London in May, Charles reportedly declined to meet him.
Last week, the Royal Family's Armed Forces Day tribute notably excluded Harry, despite his 10-year military career.
Family Hatred
A source said: "Harry didn't expect the fallout to drag on this long. He's beginning to see that including Meghan only complicates things with the royals, so he's accepted – though not happily – that going it alone might be the only option for now."
The insider added Harry is now willing to engage in one-on-one conversations, mediation, or even video calls with members of the Royal Family – whatever they are comfortable with, as long as it opens a line of communication.
Our source said: "He's finally realized that the way he handled things before hasn't brought any progress, and this marks a genuine shift in how he’s trying to move forward."
Despite being fiercely loyal to Meghan, Harry is said to be growing pragmatic about the realities of the relationship breakdown.
The source said: "It's incredibly hard for him. He cares deeply for Meghan, but he can't deny the reality of the situation anymore. If there's any hope of reconnecting with his family, he knows he has to try without her. And he knows he will have to make a trip back to Britain without her with his tail between his legs and begging bowl in his hands.
"He wants back into the royal fold and is feeling totally lost in America – it's Meghan's home and world, not his."
Desperate Duke
The Duke is also planning to formally invite King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate, both 43 – to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
While Markle was by Harry’s side at the most recent games in Canada in February, Harry is reportedly prepared to attend without her if it increases the likelihood of royal attendance.
A source said: "Harry really wants his family to show up and support the event. He understands that, in the royals' eyes, he and Meghan together can be seen as a source of tension, so keeping some distance between them may be the only way to make progress right now."
Markle, meanwhile, is reportedly content to stay in the US, where her lifestyle brand As Ever and Netflix project With love, Meghan are gaining momentum.
Her and Harry's planned move to Portugal appears to be on hold, with their $4million villa still under construction.
Our source added: "Meghan is very reluctant to go back to the U.K. – there's a lot of bad blood and unresolved issues.
"But she gets that Harry wants to make things right with his family and is backing his decision to handle it on his own."