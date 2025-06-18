'Living Nostradamus' Tells Why He's Convinced Prince Harry and Meghan's Marriage is Doomed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is "doomed" – according to the "Living Nostradamus."
A psychic from Brazil named Athos Salomé has made a handful of massive – and accurate – predictions, including the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II's death and the Microsoft global outage.
Now, he's making yet another major prediction about Prince Harry and Markle's marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Romance Trouble
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Salomé, 38, predicts there will be a "significant emotional" distance between the couple in the next few years.
However, the couple, who recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in 2018, already suffered a rocky few years.
The two walked away from their royal duties after Markle wasn't welcomed into the palace with open arms and relocated their family to California.
Since then, the public feud between Prince Harry and his royal family has been making headlines.
Headed For A Split?
Unfortunately for the couple, the drama is far from over.
Salomé claimed in the interview: "Between 2026 and 2027, there will be a significant emotional distancing between the couple. The energetic compatibility between Meghan and Harry would begin to dissipate, influenced by external tensions and divergent projects.
"But despite what he sees as some relationship trouble, the psychic predicted that the two will never actually split.
"This has been happening for some time, but contracts prevent absolute separation."
Divorce Book Deal?
Earlier this year, it was reported the former actress' team quietly held meetings with a publishing house to "gauge interest" about a book detailing her life "post-divorce" from Prince Harry.
According to the Vanity Fair report, a source close to the couple claimed the alleged book was focused on Markle's hypothetical split from the exiled royal and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.
The insider further clarified the book was not made out to be a "general" discussion about her life after a possible divorce.
They additionally noted the meeting did not signal the Sussexes were headed for split, but rather to see if publishers would "theoretically be interested" in the idea of a book.
While a separate source did rule out the alleged meetings, they insisted: "If that's true to any degree, (Markle) would have been approached and not vice versa."
Months before the divorce book chatter started, split rumors were surrounding the couple as Prince Harry attended many events without his wife by his side.
Since then, rumors have continued to intensify after his charity scandal, many business failures and even more drama with his royal family.
The two are also to be at war over welcoming a third child together – but Markle seems to want to put her new business first.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "She's so laser-focused on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever and adding a baby to the mix just doesn't make sense."
The couple share two children together, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.