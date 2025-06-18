'Living Nostradamus' Tells Why He's Convinced Prince Harry and Meghan's Marriage is Doomed

Now, he's making yet another major prediction about Prince Harry and Markle's marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A psychic from Brazil named Athos Salomé has made a handful of massive – and accurate – predictions, including the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II's death and the Microsoft global outage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's marriage is "doomed" – according to the "Living Nostradamus."

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Salomé, 38, predicts there will be a "significant emotional" distance between the couple in the next few years.

However, the couple, who recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in 2018, already suffered a rocky few years.

The two walked away from their royal duties after Markle wasn't welcomed into the palace with open arms and relocated their family to California.

Since then, the public feud between Prince Harry and his royal family has been making headlines.