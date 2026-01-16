EXCLUSIVE: 'Greedy' Ryan Seacrest's 'Lonely Life' Exposed — How Workaholic TV Mogul is Sacrificing Friends and Love for Career and Cash

But sources say it's lonely at the top for the toothy-smile host, who, as RadarOnline.com has reported, has romanced at least nine gorgeous galpals – including TV hoofer Julianne Hough – but is still a bachelor.

An insider said: "Ryan is far too busy for a social life. It's reached the point where he rarely gets invited out anymore because people are sick of sending out invites only for him to no-show or make some lame excuse about being out of town or too busy to make it.

"The guy's whole life revolves around work and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he's constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he's got some place to go."