Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Greedy' Ryan Seacrest's 'Lonely Life' Exposed — How Workaholic TV Mogul is Sacrificing Friends and Love for Career and Cash

Ryan Seacrest's lonely life highlights claims of greed as career demands cost him friendships and love.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest's lonely life highlights claims of greed as career demands cost him friendships and love.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest's old American Idol teammate and friend, Simon Cowell, reveals they no longer speak and insiders told RadarOnline.com he's not alone because the longtime host is self-obsessed and has driven away most of his old pals, earning him the crummy rep as Hollywood's loneliest celebrity.

Now also the host of the hit quiz show Wheel of Fortune, the 51-year-old began his rise to TV mogul at age 27 when he nabbed the Idol gig and now, with his other successes, is worth a whopping $500million.

Lonely Life Behind The Smile

Simon Cowell said he no longer speaks with Ryan Seacrest as the host prioritizes career and fame.
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell said he no longer speaks with Ryan Seacrest as the host prioritizes career and fame.

But sources say it's lonely at the top for the toothy-smile host, who, as RadarOnline.com has reported, has romanced at least nine gorgeous galpals – including TV hoofer Julianne Hough – but is still a bachelor.

An insider said: "Ryan is far too busy for a social life. It's reached the point where he rarely gets invited out anymore because people are sick of sending out invites only for him to no-show or make some lame excuse about being out of town or too busy to make it.

"The guy's whole life revolves around work and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he's constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he's got some place to go."

Ryan's Desire For Fame

Insiders claimed Seacrest's work-focused lifestyle has cost him close friendships over the years.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Seacrest's work-focused lifestyle has cost him close friendships over the years.

Even his old pal Cowell, 66, who was a judge on Idol at the beginning of Seacrest's 23-year hosting gig, notes they no longer speak, adding Seacrest's No. 1 priority is success and fame.

"I always knew with Ryan, he was very steely about his career, wanting to be famous," recalled Cowell. "I mean this massive, massive desire about being very famous."

Ryan Has No Time

Julianne Hough was among several high-profile romances linked to Seacrest, who remains unmarried.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Hough was among several high-profile romances linked to Seacrest, who remains unmarried.

However, Cowell admitted: "He does work hard. I don't know ... He was very, very ambitious."

He added: "I don't follow his career, if I'm being honest with you. So I don't know what he's done or doing. We rarely talk now."

The insider explained: "Truth is, Ryan doesn't really do friends anymore as he finds it too time consuming and draining. He has time for his family, and that's about it, so Simon needn't take it personally."

