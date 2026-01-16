Widower of Freddie Mercury's 'Secret' Daughter Vows to Release Pictures Proving Queen Frontman was her Father Amid Doubts Raised by Ex-Fiancée

A big reason for her decision to publish a book is to prove she's the Queen frontman's daughter, after both his ex-fiancée, Sarah Austin, and Anita Dobson, wife of Mercury’s bandmate Brian May, cast doubt over her story.

He told The Daily Mail: "She was extremely affected by the words of Mrs. Austin and her lawyers and also by those of Mrs. Dobson."

Thomas claims his late wife's believed Austin knew perfectly well that Bibi was Freddie's daughter but was lying in order to keep a promise she had made to Mercury, who died of pneumonia resulting from Aids in 1991.

He said: "She said that if her father had made Mrs. Austin promise not to reveal her existence, she would keep her word so as not to betray the promise she made to her father.