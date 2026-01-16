Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Freddie Mercury

Widower of Freddie Mercury's 'Secret' Daughter Vows to Release Pictures Proving Queen Frontman was her Father Amid Doubts Raised by Ex-Fiancée

picture of Freddie Mercury
Source: MEGA

The widower of Freddie Mercury's 'secret' daughter is planning to release a picture book proving his wife was the Queen frontman's child.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The widower of Freddie Mercury's secret daughter has vowed to release pictures of his late wife with her superstar father to dispel doubts over their relationship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal "Thomas", who announced the death of ‘Bibi’ on Thursday after she lost her battle with a rare form of cancer, claims his wife wanted to publish a picture memoir, with the proceeds going to charity, and he’s planning to carry out her wishes.

Article continues below advertisement

Fulfilling Late Wife's Dying Wish

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Freddie Mercury
Source: MEGA

Widower 'Thomas' wants to fulfil 'Bibi's' wish by releasing the book.

Article continues below advertisement

A big reason for her decision to publish a book is to prove she's the Queen frontman's daughter, after both his ex-fiancée, Sarah Austin, and Anita Dobson, wife of Mercury’s bandmate Brian May, cast doubt over her story.

He told The Daily Mail: "She was extremely affected by the words of Mrs. Austin and her lawyers and also by those of Mrs. Dobson."

Thomas claims his late wife's believed Austin knew perfectly well that Bibi was Freddie's daughter but was lying in order to keep a promise she had made to Mercury, who died of pneumonia resulting from Aids in 1991.

He said: "She said that if her father had made Mrs. Austin promise not to reveal her existence, she would keep her word so as not to betray the promise she made to her father.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Star's Baby Bombshell

picture of Freddie Mercury
Source: MEGA

Mercury allegedly fathered 'Bibi' with a married friend in 1976.

Article continues below advertisement

"Every year since her 25th birthday, B has written to Mrs. Austin in March to wish her a happy birthday and every New Year. Her letters have always remained unanswered.

"She didn't send them to Garden Lodge, where fans send their letters, she sent them to Mrs. Austin's business address in Logan Mews by tracked mail, she received them and she never responded. Despite this, she was still trying to make excuses for Mrs. Austin."

Speaking about her picture memoir he said: "Her health began to fail this summer as we crossed the Andes Mountains (on a holiday).

"She had decided in the last few months to gather the photos and excerpts from her father's notebooks that supported what she had confided to Lesley Ann Jones in the book (Love, Freddie).

Article continues below advertisement

Doubts Over 'Daughter's' Claims

picture of Freddie Mercury and Sarah Austin
Source: MEGA

Mercury's former ex-fiancée Sarah Austin questioned claims her ex fathered a child.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Nick and Rob Reiner

Troubled Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship Years Before Allegedly Slitting Parents Rob and Michele's Throats

Split photo of Sirius Dog Sled Patrol and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Elite, Brutal Greenland 'Dogs of War' Soldiers Gearing Up to Face Down U.S. Forces if Donald Trump Unleashes Invasion on Oil-Rich Island

Article continues below advertisement

"The goal was to publish these elements in the fall of 2027. I will respect her wishes.

"She said that 2026 would be nothing but a big circus in the exploitation of what would have been her father's 80th birthday and the 35th anniversary of his death. She dedicated the last months of her life to preparing the book and to preparing what is now the legacy of her children.

"It will be a book, a kind of photo album. My wife wanted all the proceeds from the sale of this photo album to be for the benefit of the pediatric oncology units."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Freddie Mercury
Source: MEGA

'Bibi' would trace Mercury's tours with Queen on a globe he gave her.

Bibi was a doctor working in France. The book Love, Freddie by author Lesley Ann Jones told how Freddie fathered a child with a married friend in 1976, and kept the child's existence a closely guarded secret.

"She saw him in concert and would trace his tours with Queen on a globe he gave her.

In August, before Love, Freddie came out, Mercury's former fiancée Austin gave an interview insisting she would be "astonished" if Freddie had a daughter.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.