Widower of Freddie Mercury's 'Secret' Daughter Vows to Release Pictures Proving Queen Frontman was her Father Amid Doubts Raised by Ex-Fiancée
Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
The widower of Freddie Mercury's secret daughter has vowed to release pictures of his late wife with her superstar father to dispel doubts over their relationship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal "Thomas", who announced the death of ‘Bibi’ on Thursday after she lost her battle with a rare form of cancer, claims his wife wanted to publish a picture memoir, with the proceeds going to charity, and he’s planning to carry out her wishes.
Fulfilling Late Wife's Dying Wish
A big reason for her decision to publish a book is to prove she's the Queen frontman's daughter, after both his ex-fiancée, Sarah Austin, and Anita Dobson, wife of Mercury’s bandmate Brian May, cast doubt over her story.
He told The Daily Mail: "She was extremely affected by the words of Mrs. Austin and her lawyers and also by those of Mrs. Dobson."
Thomas claims his late wife's believed Austin knew perfectly well that Bibi was Freddie's daughter but was lying in order to keep a promise she had made to Mercury, who died of pneumonia resulting from Aids in 1991.
He said: "She said that if her father had made Mrs. Austin promise not to reveal her existence, she would keep her word so as not to betray the promise she made to her father.
Queen Star's Baby Bombshell
"Every year since her 25th birthday, B has written to Mrs. Austin in March to wish her a happy birthday and every New Year. Her letters have always remained unanswered.
"She didn't send them to Garden Lodge, where fans send their letters, she sent them to Mrs. Austin's business address in Logan Mews by tracked mail, she received them and she never responded. Despite this, she was still trying to make excuses for Mrs. Austin."
Speaking about her picture memoir he said: "Her health began to fail this summer as we crossed the Andes Mountains (on a holiday).
"She had decided in the last few months to gather the photos and excerpts from her father's notebooks that supported what she had confided to Lesley Ann Jones in the book (Love, Freddie).
Doubts Over 'Daughter's' Claims
"The goal was to publish these elements in the fall of 2027. I will respect her wishes.
"She said that 2026 would be nothing but a big circus in the exploitation of what would have been her father's 80th birthday and the 35th anniversary of his death. She dedicated the last months of her life to preparing the book and to preparing what is now the legacy of her children.
"It will be a book, a kind of photo album. My wife wanted all the proceeds from the sale of this photo album to be for the benefit of the pediatric oncology units."
Bibi was a doctor working in France. The book Love, Freddie by author Lesley Ann Jones told how Freddie fathered a child with a married friend in 1976, and kept the child's existence a closely guarded secret.
"She saw him in concert and would trace his tours with Queen on a globe he gave her.
In August, before Love, Freddie came out, Mercury's former fiancée Austin gave an interview insisting she would be "astonished" if Freddie had a daughter.