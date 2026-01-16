Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Become a 'Bicoastal Couple' As They 'Fight to Stay Connected From Opposite Cities'

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis navigate a bicoastal relationship while fighting to stay connected from opposite cities.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis navigate a bicoastal relationship while fighting to stay connected from opposite cities.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are doing their best to stay connected from opposite coasts, as RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the actress, 56, prefers L.A. to New York City, where Jim, 50, runs much of his wellness coaching business.

"Jen lived in New York while she was a struggling actress, but those are not happy memories, and she vocally prefers the SoCal climate," said the source. "She'll always have a permanent residence in Los Angeles."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Love Pulls Aniston Eastward

Article continues below advertisement
Jim Curtis continues running his wellness business from New York as Jennifer Aniston prioritizes Los Angeles-based projects like 'The Morning Show.'
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jim Curtis continues running his wellness business from New York as Jennifer Aniston prioritizes Los Angeles-based projects like 'The Morning Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston's projects, including her upcoming 5th season of The Morning Show and her new series, I'm Glad My Mom Died, typically film on the west coast.

The source said: "Her whole team and livelihood are in Los Angeles."

But Aniston has become ever more enamored of Curtis during their nine-month romance.

She recently gushed that he's "extraordinary," and even hard-launched their relationship on Instagram, where she called him "my love," seemingly confirming that she's open to an extended stay on Curtis' side of the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen's Broadway Dreams

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Charlie Sheen has allegedly blown through $147million and is now seeking financial help from his father.

EXCLUSIVE: How 'Crazed' Charlie Sheen Has 'Blown Through $147Million' — Leaving Him Turning to Daddy for a Bailout

Tara Reid has issued a help plea as police investigate her spiking claim amid growing concern.

EXCLUSIVE: Tipsy Tara Reid's 'Help' Plea — Pals of Humiliated Ex-Hollywood Hellraiser Raise Alarm as Cops Probe Her 'Spiking' Claim

Article continues below advertisement
Broadway ambitions resurfaced for Aniston, who cited her New York roots while navigating a bicoastal relationship with Curtis.
Source: MEGA

Broadway ambitions resurfaced for Aniston, who cited her New York roots while navigating a bicoastal relationship with Curtis.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Aniston recently revealed that she's itching to do her first Broadway play.

"It's the one thing I haven't tried," she said, adding, "I grew up in New York and loved going to the theater, so I think it'd be fun."

"Jen has ongoing dreams to headline and produce a Broadway play," confirmed the source.

And in the meantime, Jim could "scale up his work in L.A. That's Jen's comfort zone."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.