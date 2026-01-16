EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Become a 'Bicoastal Couple' As They 'Fight to Stay Connected From Opposite Cities'

Aniston's projects, including her upcoming 5th season of The Morning Show and her new series, I'm Glad My Mom Died, typically film on the west coast.

The source said: "Her whole team and livelihood are in Los Angeles."

But Aniston has become ever more enamored of Curtis during their nine-month romance.

She recently gushed that he's "extraordinary," and even hard-launched their relationship on Instagram, where she called him "my love," seemingly confirming that she's open to an extended stay on Curtis' side of the country.