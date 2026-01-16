EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Become a 'Bicoastal Couple' As They 'Fight to Stay Connected From Opposite Cities'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are doing their best to stay connected from opposite coasts, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 56, prefers L.A. to New York City, where Jim, 50, runs much of his wellness coaching business.
"Jen lived in New York while she was a struggling actress, but those are not happy memories, and she vocally prefers the SoCal climate," said the source. "She'll always have a permanent residence in Los Angeles."
Love Pulls Aniston Eastward
Aniston's projects, including her upcoming 5th season of The Morning Show and her new series, I'm Glad My Mom Died, typically film on the west coast.
The source said: "Her whole team and livelihood are in Los Angeles."
But Aniston has become ever more enamored of Curtis during their nine-month romance.
She recently gushed that he's "extraordinary," and even hard-launched their relationship on Instagram, where she called him "my love," seemingly confirming that she's open to an extended stay on Curtis' side of the country.
Jen's Broadway Dreams
Aniston recently revealed that she's itching to do her first Broadway play.
"It's the one thing I haven't tried," she said, adding, "I grew up in New York and loved going to the theater, so I think it'd be fun."
"Jen has ongoing dreams to headline and produce a Broadway play," confirmed the source.
And in the meantime, Jim could "scale up his work in L.A. That's Jen's comfort zone."