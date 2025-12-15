EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Leaves Friends 'Panicking' as TV Icon Plans NYC Move for New Man Jim Curtis Amid Engagement Rumors
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Pressured by new love Jim Curtis to pull up stakes and move to New York, insiders said love-smacked Jennifer Aniston has started house-hunting, leaving close pals like Courteney Cox in a panic, fearing the smooth-talking health guru is whisking her away from them for good.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 56-year-old star of The Morning Show is once again quickly being mesmerized by a new relationship — this time with the 50-year-old hypnotherapist.
Changing Herself for Love
Noted an insider: "Jen has said for years that her biggest mistake in relationships has been trying to change herself to fit what the man wants.
"She's done so much work on that issue and yet here she is, about to do it again and change her life drastically on a whim to suit Jim."
Ironically, the California-born gal always pooh-poohed the Big Apple as a good place to schmooze but not to settle down.
"She's said so many times that New York is good for a quick visit, but she's happiest in California.
Friends Alarmed by New York Move
"This sudden plan to get a place in New York is so out of left field, and it's really raised serious concern among her close friends because it's genuinely out of character," said the source.
Insiders note she moved to New York during her brief, three-year second marriage to actor Justin Theroux, that crashed in 2018.
"She tried doing it when she was with Justin, because New York is his favorite city, but it was not good for her," shared the insider. "The feeling among her inner circle is that this is a mistake because she's putting his needs above her own."
Ready to Flee California Life
Sources pointed out she's seemingly ready to flee after settling happily in the Golden State.
"She's been so excited about her place in Montecito, she's spent so much time and money getting it just right and now she wants to move across the country," the source said.
"It makes no sense and they are trying to get her to pump the brakes on this plan."