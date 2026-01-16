EXCLUSIVE: How 'Crazed' Charlie Sheen Has 'Blown Through $147Million' — Leaving Him Turning to Daddy for a Bailout

"Charlie keeps saying the whole thing is going to wipe him out if he has to pay it," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He's burned through so much of his money. His net worth is only a fraction of what people think it is, so he's terrified this lawsuit will expose just how little he has left."

In her suit filed December 4, Mueller, 48, claimed Charlie owes her the dough for their 16-year-old twin boys, Bob and Max, for the period between March 2011 and December 2025.

Charlie's rep said her claims are inaccurate since the actor had full custody of their sons for years and was sole caretaker while she was in and out of rehab for substance abuse issues.

In 2016, Charlie asked his child support payments to Brooke be cut after he sold his profit rights to Two and a Half Men for $27million and his monthly income tanked from $600,000 to $167,000.