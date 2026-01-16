Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How 'Crazed' Charlie Sheen Has 'Blown Through $147Million' — Leaving Him Turning to Daddy for a Bailout

Charlie Sheen has allegedly blown through $147million and is now seeking financial help from his father.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Cash-strapped Charlie Sheen is hoping dad Martin Sheen will save him from the poorhouse, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal – after ex-wife Brooke Mueller sued him for $15million in back child support.

The former Two and a Half Men star, 60, is reportedly down to $3million after banking $150million at his career peak, and insiders snitch he's desperate for a bailout.

Charlie's Money Struggles

Martin Sheen is being looked to for financial help as his son Charlie Sheen faces mounting legal pressure.
Source: MEGA

"Charlie keeps saying the whole thing is going to wipe him out if he has to pay it," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He's burned through so much of his money. His net worth is only a fraction of what people think it is, so he's terrified this lawsuit will expose just how little he has left."

In her suit filed December 4, Mueller, 48, claimed Charlie owes her the dough for their 16-year-old twin boys, Bob and Max, for the period between March 2011 and December 2025.

Charlie's rep said her claims are inaccurate since the actor had full custody of their sons for years and was sole caretaker while she was in and out of rehab for substance abuse issues.

In 2016, Charlie asked his child support payments to Brooke be cut after he sold his profit rights to Two and a Half Men for $27million and his monthly income tanked from $600,000 to $167,000.

Hoping His Dad Can Save Him

Brooke Mueller sued ex-husband Charlie for $15million in alleged back child support tied to twin sons Bob and Max.
Source: MEGA

He also claimed to be in a "dire financial crisis" in August 2018 as he again tried to reduce payments.

With his career DOA, Charlie's only hope for salvation is his 85-year-old father, Apocalypse Now star Martin, according to sources.

Charlie Left 'Scrambling'

The former 'Two and a Half Men' star reported steep income losses after selling profit rights to the sitcom.
Source: MEGA

"Charlie is scrambling. He's calling everyone he knows, trying to figure out some kind of plan to get the money together, but no one is offering to bail him out," said a source.

"The only real chance he has is his dad. Martin has always been there for him, but so far, Martin's telling Charlie to sort out his own mess. He's tired of cleaning up after him. Charlie is beyond stressed. He's convinced this could ruin him."

