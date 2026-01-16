EXCLUSIVE: Tipsy Tara Reid's 'Help' Plea — Pals of Humiliated Ex-Hollywood Hellraiser Raise Alarm as Cops Probe Her 'Spiking' Claim
Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Humiliated Tara Reid appeared to be caught in a lie after telling cops that her drink was possibly drugged at a Chicago hotel bar, causing her to be hauled off on a stretcher – and now concerned friends are begging the notorious party girl to get help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The skinny Sharknado star, 50, who previously completed a rehab stint, filed a police report stating she "completely blacked out" in November after having one glass of wine with a stranger.
Video Undercuts Spiking Claims
However, surveillance video seems to show thirsty Reid gulping down multiple beverages.
What's more, lawmen haven't uncovered any proof to back up her claims, and authorities are "frustrated" and "running out of patience," sources told RadarOnline.com.
An insider said: "Tara is protesting her innocence and still insisting she got spiked. She's adamant the police are totally out of line, and she'll be vindicated when the full facts finally emerge. But there's no denying she was off the rails that night."
The camera footage shows she knocked back a ton of booze, and it doesn't look like the cops are buying her story.
Reid Denies Booze Caused Collapse
The former American Pie beauty insisted: "I've been honest about the fact that I don't remember anything after my first drink. All I said was that I felt something was wrong and that I felt I may have been drugged, because I have no other explanation for why I woke up in a hospital gown with no memory of how I got there.
"No one ends up in the hospital for around 11 hours from drinking wine alone."
According to the source, Reid has been getting involved in messy scrapes for much of her adult life.
Fears For Tara
"Everyone is worried for her. They're seeing this as a clear red flag that needs to be acted on," the insider said. "Irrespective of what happened that night, the horrific reality is that her life was clearly in danger."
"It's a terrifying scenario for her to be wheeled out of the bar in such a shocking state."
"Clearly, she needs to reset her priorities and start with a sober, healthier lifestyle. Enough is enough."