EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood Pariah' Sydney Sweeney 'Eyeing Up Music Career' As Her Romance With Industry Heavyweight Scooter Braun 'Hots Up'

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is eyeing a career pivot to music, according to sources who said the switch has everything to do with the influence of her powerhouse executive beau, Scooter Braun.

A music industry source told RadarOnline.com: "Scooter has a long history of brand-building, from Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande.

People in the business are whispering that he sees potential in Sweeney beyond acting – and he's encouraging her to experiment in music, where his connections run deep."