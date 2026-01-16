Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood Pariah' Sydney Sweeney 'Eyeing Up Music Career' As Her Romance With Industry Heavyweight Scooter Braun 'Hots Up'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney is eyeing a career pivot to music, according to sources who said the switch has everything to do with the influence of her powerhouse executive beau, Scooter Braun.

A music industry source told RadarOnline.com: "Scooter has a long history of brand-building, from Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande.

People in the business are whispering that he sees potential in Sweeney beyond acting – and he's encouraging her to experiment in music, where his connections run deep."

Left Branching Out In Hollywood

According to studio contacts, Sweeney is evaluating new ways to expand her career as Hollywood recalibrates amid her recent press controversies.

Another insider confided: "Scooter's offering guidance in love and career. Sydney's listening. That's the dynamic for now."

Pals Fearing Over Scooter's 'Control'

Despite Sweeney being completely smitten by her new man – RadarOnline.com recently revealed pals are fearing the high-power talent boss may become a control freak Svengali who'll weasel his way into running the rising star's professional life.

"Scooter made her a lot of promises about what he can help her achieve with her career, and she's extremely ambitious, so of course that got her attention," an insider said in November 2025.

"It started as a business connection. That's how he got into her orbit when a lot of other men were getting shut out," the source added. "Then suddenly it morphed into something else entirely, and she's now lovestruck."

