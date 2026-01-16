Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's $17Million Tell-All — Singing Icon 'In Deep Discussions' About Netflix Docuseries to Lay Bare Her Astonishing Highs and Lows As She Heads for 80th Birthday

Cher is in talks for a $17million Netflix docuseries detailing her career highs and lows.
Source: MEGA

Cher is in talks for a $17million Netflix docuseries detailing her career highs and lows.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher once said: "Men are not necessities, they're luxuries."

Well, her tune may have changed – because she's madly in love with music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards, whom she has been seeing for three years. She insists age isn't an issue between them, and they "laugh all the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Eyes Massive Netflix Doc

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Alexander 'AE' Edwards has been dating Cher for three years, with both saying age is not an issue.
Source: MEGA

Alexander 'AE' Edwards has been dating Cher for three years, with both saying age is not an issue.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just love him," she added. "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."

Does Cher believe in a documentary about her life? Apparently so. The singer is in "advanced discussions," according to a source, with Netflix to produce Sharing Her Story, a seven-episode deep dive into her life.

She reportedly will pocket a whopping $17million for the project.

"Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months, and finally, the deal is as good as done," the source said, adding that the doc will focus on the highs and lows of her life.

There's plenty of fodder. As well as the highs of her music and acting careers, including selling more than 100 million records and winning an Oscar, Cher, 79, has gone through two divorces – with Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.

Dominic Pagone, communications executive at Netflix, told RadarOnline.com the rumors of a documentary are not true.

She also had to deal with the shock of her daughter, Chastity Bono, transitioning to a man (Chaz), and the fact her son with Gregg, Elijah Allman, has substance abuse issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher’s Life Packed With Drama

Article continues below advertisement
Netflix 'is in advanced discussions about a seven-episode documentary detailing Cher's career highs and personal lows.'
Source: MEGA

Netflix 'is in advanced discussions about a seven-episode documentary detailing Cher's career highs and personal lows.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Seventeen million might seem like a big payday, but it really isn't considering how dramatic Cher's life has been," said an industry insider.

"There's Sonny and his tragic death, her reaction to Chastity's bombshell – Cher was not happy about it at first – the plastic surgery rumors...it's a gold mine. And she still brings the drama today with her controversial relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards."

In a November interview with CBS This Morning, Cher reflected on her life, giving fans a taste of what the documentary could include.

"I feel like I always thought of myself as a bumper car, because like if I hit the wall, I would just back up and go in a different direction," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Stays True To Herself

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cash Crisis! Jailed Rapper Sparks Rumors He's 'Totally Broke' As He Makes Huge and 'Humiliating' Fundraising Move

Split photo of Sirius Dog Sled Patrol and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Elite, Brutal Greenland 'Dogs of War' Soldiers Gearing Up to Face Down U.S. Forces if Donald Trump Unleashes Invasion on Oil-Rich Island

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman are among the former spouses referenced in recounting decades of Cher's personal history.
Source: MEGA

Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman are among the former spouses referenced in recounting decades of Cher's personal history.

The Grammy Award winner also shared that she's "never reinvented" herself – "not for one moment" – and has kept true to herself throughout her life and career.

"I was popular, or I wasn't popular, but I've always been exactly who I am," she explained.

One of her favorite quotes, she added, is: "I'm not Cher. I'm just a woman who works. I don't go around saying, 'I'm a star. I'm a star.' You know?

"I'm happy. I'm really, really happy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.