EXCLUSIVE: Cher's $17Million Tell-All — Singing Icon 'In Deep Discussions' About Netflix Docuseries to Lay Bare Her Astonishing Highs and Lows As She Heads for 80th Birthday

Does Cher believe in a documentary about her life? Apparently so. The singer is in "advanced discussions," according to a source, with Netflix to produce Sharing Her Story, a seven-episode deep dive into her life.

She reportedly will pocket a whopping $17million for the project.

"Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months, and finally, the deal is as good as done," the source said, adding that the doc will focus on the highs and lows of her life.

There's plenty of fodder. As well as the highs of her music and acting careers, including selling more than 100 million records and winning an Oscar, Cher, 79, has gone through two divorces – with Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.

Dominic Pagone, communications executive at Netflix, told RadarOnline.com the rumors of a documentary are not true.

She also had to deal with the shock of her daughter, Chastity Bono, transitioning to a man (Chaz), and the fact her son with Gregg, Elijah Allman, has substance abuse issues.