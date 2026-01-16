EXCLUSIVE: Cher's $17Million Tell-All — Singing Icon 'In Deep Discussions' About Netflix Docuseries to Lay Bare Her Astonishing Highs and Lows As She Heads for 80th Birthday
Cher once said: "Men are not necessities, they're luxuries."
Well, her tune may have changed – because she's madly in love with music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards, whom she has been seeing for three years. She insists age isn't an issue between them, and they "laugh all the time."
Cher Eyes Massive Netflix Doc
"I just love him," she added. "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."
Does Cher believe in a documentary about her life? Apparently so. The singer is in "advanced discussions," according to a source, with Netflix to produce Sharing Her Story, a seven-episode deep dive into her life.
She reportedly will pocket a whopping $17million for the project.
"Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months, and finally, the deal is as good as done," the source said, adding that the doc will focus on the highs and lows of her life.
There's plenty of fodder. As well as the highs of her music and acting careers, including selling more than 100 million records and winning an Oscar, Cher, 79, has gone through two divorces – with Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.
Dominic Pagone, communications executive at Netflix, told RadarOnline.com the rumors of a documentary are not true.
She also had to deal with the shock of her daughter, Chastity Bono, transitioning to a man (Chaz), and the fact her son with Gregg, Elijah Allman, has substance abuse issues.
Cher’s Life Packed With Drama
"Seventeen million might seem like a big payday, but it really isn't considering how dramatic Cher's life has been," said an industry insider.
"There's Sonny and his tragic death, her reaction to Chastity's bombshell – Cher was not happy about it at first – the plastic surgery rumors...it's a gold mine. And she still brings the drama today with her controversial relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards."
In a November interview with CBS This Morning, Cher reflected on her life, giving fans a taste of what the documentary could include.
"I feel like I always thought of myself as a bumper car, because like if I hit the wall, I would just back up and go in a different direction," she explained.
Cher Stays True To Herself
The Grammy Award winner also shared that she's "never reinvented" herself – "not for one moment" – and has kept true to herself throughout her life and career.
"I was popular, or I wasn't popular, but I've always been exactly who I am," she explained.
One of her favorite quotes, she added, is: "I'm not Cher. I'm just a woman who works. I don't go around saying, 'I'm a star. I'm a star.' You know?
"I'm happy. I'm really, really happy."