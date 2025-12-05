Charlie Sheen's Legal Nightmare: Hollywood Wildman's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Demands $15Million for Child Support... and Wants To Be Paid In 30 Days

Mueller has battled drug addiction on and off for over two decades, including multiple arrests and several rehab stints.

Sheen and Mueller reportedly agreed the actor would be granted sole custody of their sons in the event Mueller failed a drug test. The ex-couple were said to have agreed to the terms out of court in November 2022 and again in August 2023.

In January 2024, Sheen reportedly asked the court to rule on an ex parte motion, which does not require the other party to be present or notified. His request noted he did not believe Mueller "will oppose the request for temporary emergency orders."

At the time, details on Sheen's request and what prompted the court filing were unclear, though it was speculated to be connected to Mueller's sobriety,