Charlie Sheen's Legal Nightmare: Hollywood Wildman's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Demands $15Million for Child Support... and Wants To Be Paid In 30 Days
Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Brooke Mueller has accused ex-husband Charlie Sheen of owing her a staggering $15million in unpaid child support, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent court filing, the former Extra correspondent alleged Sheen owes her nearly $9million in back child support and almost $6.5million in accrued interest – and she wants him to settle the debt ASAP.
Mueller and Sheen were married from 2008 to 2011. They share 16-year-old twin sons Bob and Max.
Mueller Claims Sheen Owes Her Millions
Muelle reportedly filed the complaint at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, December 4.
According to court documents, the 48-year-old alleged her ex-husband owes her $8,967,600 in child support and $6,418,643 in accrued interest.
She's asked the court to require the Two and a Half Men star to pay the more than $15.3million debt in 30 days.
The actress claimed Sheen was ordered to pay her $55,000 per month in child support for the twins back in April 2010.
Mueller alleged there were no issues with Sheen making the payments until July 2011, when he allegedly began sending partial payments or none at all.
In addition to requesting Sheen make good on the unpaid child support payments and interest, the mother-of-two also wants her ex to cover $25,000 in attorney's fees and associated costs.
Sheen Fires Back
Meanwhile, Sheen's rep fired back and claimed the actor does not owe his ex-wife anything as he "has had 100 percent custody" of the twins while Mueller received substance abuse treatment.
"Brooke has been in and out of rehab for the past 15 years, while Charlie has had 100% custody of the kids, which is why she is not entitled to any child support," Sheen's rep told TMZ.
As part of their child custody agreement, Sheen and Mueller share joint legal and physical custody of the twins; however, the agreement is contingent on the actress' sobriety.
Mueller's Addiction Battle Revealed
Mueller has battled drug addiction on and off for over two decades, including multiple arrests and several rehab stints.
Sheen and Mueller reportedly agreed the actor would be granted sole custody of their sons in the event Mueller failed a drug test. The ex-couple were said to have agreed to the terms out of court in November 2022 and again in August 2023.
In January 2024, Sheen reportedly asked the court to rule on an ex parte motion, which does not require the other party to be present or notified. His request noted he did not believe Mueller "will oppose the request for temporary emergency orders."
At the time, details on Sheen's request and what prompted the court filing were unclear, though it was speculated to be connected to Mueller's sobriety,
Later that year, in September 2024, Mueller confessed she had been sober for nearly nine months, a timeline which aligned with Sheen's "temporary emergency orders" request.
During the same interview, Mueller confessed her sobriety journey has "been hard" before noting "a lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it."
"I worked really hard. It has not been easy," the actress added. "I am sober. I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps."
In March 2025, Mueller described herself as a "stage 4" drug addict and acknowledged she can relapse any day.
"When we're at stage four, it typically means that cycle where you just have these relapses, no matter how well you get, and no matter how many years, it's just a matter of time," she told an outlet.