EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton’s 'Funeral Plans' Revealed — Heartbroken Country Singer 'Picked Out Coffin' and Designed Star-Studded Sendoff as Health Concerns Mount

"My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she confided.

And while she wouldn't specifically say what's wrong, she assured fans she is not retiring.

She is, though, getting her affairs in order, according to a source close to the Hello God singer.

"Dolly is 79 and dealing with numerous issues, so she's begun to plan her funeral," claimed the source. "She knows she's not going to live forever, and, frankly, she's been dying of a broken heart ever since [her husband] Carl [Dean] died [in March]. She just hasn't been the same."

The couple – who met at a laundromat in Nashville – had been married for 58 years.

After his passing, Parton sent "a love note to family, friends and fans," thanking them "for all the messages, cards and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl."

Parton was eternally devoted to Dean.

"He is the one man in my life," she said in 1982. "I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep."

News of Dean's death at age 82 was first shared on Parton's social media.

"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending," a statement read of the funeral arrangements.