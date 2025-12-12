EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton’s 'Funeral Plans' Revealed — Heartbroken Country Singer 'Picked Out Coffin' and Designed Star-Studded Sendoff as Health Concerns Mount
Dec. 12 2025
In early September, Dolly Parton was forced to cancel an appearance at Dollywood and back out of her highly anticipated upcoming Las Vegas shows because she was recovering from kidney stones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Turns out there was an infection," the 79-year-old singer revealed.
Concern for Parton grew weeks later when she gave a not-so-positive health update.
Heartbroken Dolly Plans Ahead
"My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she confided.
And while she wouldn't specifically say what's wrong, she assured fans she is not retiring.
She is, though, getting her affairs in order, according to a source close to the Hello God singer.
"Dolly is 79 and dealing with numerous issues, so she's begun to plan her funeral," claimed the source. "She knows she's not going to live forever, and, frankly, she's been dying of a broken heart ever since [her husband] Carl [Dean] died [in March]. She just hasn't been the same."
The couple – who met at a laundromat in Nashville – had been married for 58 years.
After his passing, Parton sent "a love note to family, friends and fans," thanking them "for all the messages, cards and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl."
Parton was eternally devoted to Dean.
"He is the one man in my life," she said in 1982. "I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep."
News of Dean's death at age 82 was first shared on Parton's social media.
"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending," a statement read of the funeral arrangements.
Dolly Wants Joy, Not Tears
No other details came out about the service, but RadarOnline.com has learned what Parton's funeral will be like now that she has started planning it.
It will be held in Parton's hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, said the source. The singer has 11 siblings, eight of whom are still living.
"So you can imagine how many people will be there, given all the nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews and first cousins and distant cousins. It will be upbeat," the insider explained.
Which is exactly the way Parton wants it. "I don't want people to be sad," she said. "I want my funeral to be a celebration."
The source added: "She wouldn't want everyone crying over her coffin, which, by the way, friends believe she has picked out already."
The Fight Over Money
But Parton's family may not be leaning on each other so much.
"The fighting has begun already over her $600million fortune," said the source. "So many families butt heads and get caught up in fights when that awful time comes, but Dolly is hopeful that won't be the case when it comes to her last will and testament."
There's a lot of property to be divided up, as well. She lives in a $5million home in the Brentwood area of Nashville. She's purchased land and buildings in Locust Ridge, which is near Sevierville and where she grew up. And she has various investments in hotels, resorts and entertainment properties.
One of Parton's siblings was deeply concerned about the singer's health in early October.
Her sister, Freida Parton, 68, sent fans into a panic by telling everyone on social media that she'd been "up all night praying" for Dolly. Freida asked everyone to pray for her sister. Dolly immediately insisted she's "okay," but then also asked for prayers.
"Some siblings are closer to Dolly than others," said the source. "They're a pretty close-knit family overall, but when money enters the picture, people start to act differently. Dolly can only hope someone doesn't make a scene at the service."
Charities Come Before Family
After Dolly leaves money to charities close to her heart, said the source, there might not be a whole lot for the family to fight over.
There's the Dollywood Foundation, which she founded in 1988 and works to reduce the dropout rate in schools. There's her Imagination Library, which mails free books to children. She also donated $1million to support research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), which helped lead to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
"Her family knows she does a lot of good with her money," said the source, "so some family members aren't expecting much. The will will probably be read shortly after the funeral."
The service will be star-studded according to the source, who added: "Some of the world's biggest singers will be invited, especially from the country world."
A-List Farewell Planned
Hollywood stars will also attend. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – Dolly's costars in 9 to 5 – "will no doubt be there," said the source.
One celebrity that would never miss the celebration of life is Dolly's close friend Reba McEntire, said the source, who added: "Dolly would love for Reba to sing a beautiful song."
The two longtime friends sang together at George Jones' funeral at the Grand Ole Opry House in 2013.
"There's talk Dolly may decide to also have her service there," added the source. "This would open it up to her fans. Dolly loves her fans. She gets emotional when she thinks about saying goodbye to them. The time will come – she just hopes it isn't for a while."
Zero Plans To Retire
Her trust in God carries her.
"I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," she recently told her fans.
As for her future, Dolly joked how she'll never retire.
"I'll just drop dead onstage," she said half-jokingly. "Hopefully, in the middle of a song I wrote."