Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton’s 'Funeral Plans' Revealed — Heartbroken Country Singer 'Picked Out Coffin' and Designed Star-Studded Sendoff as Health Concerns Mount

Dolly Parton has made her own 'funeral plans,' which includes a chosen coffin and star sendoff amid mounting health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has made her own 'funeral plans,' which includes a chosen coffin and star sendoff amid mounting health concerns.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In early September, Dolly Parton was forced to cancel an appearance at Dollywood and back out of her highly anticipated upcoming Las Vegas shows because she was recovering from kidney stones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Turns out there was an infection," the 79-year-old singer revealed.

Concern for Parton grew weeks later when she gave a not-so-positive health update.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbroken Dolly Plans Ahead

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Dolly Parton cancelled Dollywood and Las Vegas appearances while recovering from kidney stones and an infection.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton cancelled Dollywood and Las Vegas appearances while recovering from kidney stones and an infection.

Article continues below advertisement

"My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she confided.

And while she wouldn't specifically say what's wrong, she assured fans she is not retiring.

She is, though, getting her affairs in order, according to a source close to the Hello God singer.

"Dolly is 79 and dealing with numerous issues, so she's begun to plan her funeral," claimed the source. "She knows she's not going to live forever, and, frankly, she's been dying of a broken heart ever since [her husband] Carl [Dean] died [in March]. She just hasn't been the same."

The couple – who met at a laundromat in Nashville – had been married for 58 years.

After his passing, Parton sent "a love note to family, friends and fans," thanking them "for all the messages, cards and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl."

Parton was eternally devoted to Dean.

"He is the one man in my life," she said in 1982. "I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep."

News of Dean's death at age 82 was first shared on Parton's social media.

"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending," a statement read of the funeral arrangements.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Wants Joy, Not Tears

Article continues below advertisement
Carl Dean's death in March has left Parton heartbroken as she quietly puts her affairs in order.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Carl Dean's death in March has left Parton heartbroken as she quietly puts her affairs in order.

Article continues below advertisement

No other details came out about the service, but RadarOnline.com has learned what Parton's funeral will be like now that she has started planning it.

It will be held in Parton's hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, said the source. The singer has 11 siblings, eight of whom are still living.

"So you can imagine how many people will be there, given all the nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews and first cousins and distant cousins. It will be upbeat," the insider explained.

Which is exactly the way Parton wants it. "I don't want people to be sad," she said. "I want my funeral to be a celebration."

The source added: "She wouldn't want everyone crying over her coffin, which, by the way, friends believe she has picked out already."

Article continues below advertisement

The Fight Over Money

Article continues below advertisement
Parton said she wants a celebration in Sevierville, Tennessee, with family and friends, not a sad funeral.
Source: MEGA

Parton said she wants a celebration in Sevierville, Tennessee, with family and friends, not a sad funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

But Parton's family may not be leaning on each other so much.

"The fighting has begun already over her $600million fortune," said the source. "So many families butt heads and get caught up in fights when that awful time comes, but Dolly is hopeful that won't be the case when it comes to her last will and testament."

There's a lot of property to be divided up, as well. She lives in a $5million home in the Brentwood area of Nashville. She's purchased land and buildings in Locust Ridge, which is near Sevierville and where she grew up. And she has various investments in hotels, resorts and entertainment properties.

One of Parton's siblings was deeply concerned about the singer's health in early October.

Her sister, Freida Parton, 68, sent fans into a panic by telling everyone on social media that she'd been "up all night praying" for Dolly. Freida asked everyone to pray for her sister. Dolly immediately insisted she's "okay," but then also asked for prayers.

"Some siblings are closer to Dolly than others," said the source. "They're a pretty close-knit family overall, but when money enters the picture, people start to act differently. Dolly can only hope someone doesn't make a scene at the service."

Article continues below advertisement

Charities Come Before Family

Article continues below advertisement
Freida Parton sparked concern by saying she was 'up all night praying' as fans worried about Dolly's health.
Source: @THE_REAL_FREIDA_PARTON/INSTAGRAM

Freida Parton sparked concern by saying she was 'up all night praying' as fans worried about Dolly's health.

Article continues below advertisement

After Dolly leaves money to charities close to her heart, said the source, there might not be a whole lot for the family to fight over.

There's the Dollywood Foundation, which she founded in 1988 and works to reduce the dropout rate in schools. There's her Imagination Library, which mails free books to children. She also donated $1million to support research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), which helped lead to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"Her family knows she does a lot of good with her money," said the source, "so some family members aren't expecting much. The will will probably be read shortly after the funeral."

The service will be star-studded according to the source, who added: "Some of the world's biggest singers will be invited, especially from the country world."

Article continues below advertisement

A-List Farewell Planned

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Leonardo DiCarpio

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Canceled Fear — How Woke Mob Has Led to 'Titanic' Star 'Sinking Himself into Howard Hughes-Style Existence Between Movie Shoots'

Split photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Swamped Royal Family Struck By Fresh Humiliation — Being Forced to Pay for Sports Tickets!

Article continues below advertisement
Reba McEntire is a 'given' for Dolly's service, and Dolly 'would love for Reba to sing.'
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire is a 'given' for Dolly's service, and Dolly 'would love for Reba to sing.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood stars will also attend. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – Dolly's costars in 9 to 5 – "will no doubt be there," said the source.

One celebrity that would never miss the celebration of life is Dolly's close friend Reba McEntire, said the source, who added: "Dolly would love for Reba to sing a beautiful song."

The two longtime friends sang together at George Jones' funeral at the Grand Ole Opry House in 2013.

"There's talk Dolly may decide to also have her service there," added the source. "This would open it up to her fans. Dolly loves her fans. She gets emotional when she thinks about saying goodbye to them. The time will come – she just hopes it isn't for a while."

Article continues below advertisement

Zero Plans To Retire

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin 'will no doubt be there' for Dolly's funeral.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin 'will no doubt be there' for Dolly's funeral.

Her trust in God carries her.

"I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," she recently told her fans.

As for her future, Dolly joked how she'll never retire.

"I'll just drop dead onstage," she said half-jokingly. "Hopefully, in the middle of a song I wrote."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.