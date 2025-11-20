Fears For Dolly Parton: Country Icon, 79, Pulls Out of Another High-Profile Event Citing 'Health Concerns' as Star Reveals Doctors' Strict Orders
Nov. 20 2025, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton has sparked fresh health fears after pulling out of another major event, despite reassuring fans she isn't "dying."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country icon, 79, had been due to appear at the Hall of Fame ceremony for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions being held in Orlando, Florida, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood.
Video Message
However, she accepted the award remotely, sharing a video on social media in which she explained her absence.
She said: "Well, hey there, it's Dolly.
"And I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."
She then went on to thank her Dollywood business partners and apologize for not being able to attend the induction.
"I'm truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say, thank you for this incredible honour. And to Jack and Peter, hey, thank you for being my partners and my friends for more than 40 years.
'Sorry I Can't Be There'
"You've been a blessing to me, and I love you dearly. You know, our partnership is truly special. I trust them, and they trust me, and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams."
Just a few days earlier, Parton also accepted an honorary Oscar remotely.
On Sunday, she was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Accepting the award in another video message recorded at her home in Nashville, she called it a "great honour" and a "blessing of a lifetime."
Last month Parton had to announce the postponement of six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, which would have marked her first Las Vegas residency since the 1990s.
String Of Cancelations
However, they have now been rescheduled for September next year.
Addressing fans' concerns about her health, she explained: "Lately everybody thinks I’m sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here. I wanted to put y'all mind at ease, those of you who seem real concerned, which I appreciate.
"I appreciate your prayers. I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for everything. I wanted you to know that I’m okay.
"I had some problems with my husband Carl when he was very sick. Then when he passed I didn’t take care of myself so I let a lot of things go that I should have taken care of.
"So, when I got around to it the doctor said, "We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that."
"Nothing major. But I did have to cancel some things so I can be closer to home where I’m having a few treatments here and there. But I wanted you to know, I'm not dying!"
She defiantly added: "I ain't ready to die yet. God ain’t through with me and I ain't done working. I love you for caring and keep praying for me.’
However concerns for her well-being intensified after her younger sister, Freida Parton, wrote online that she had been "up all night praying" for her sibling, who "hasn't been feeling her best lately," sparking panic from her global fanbase.