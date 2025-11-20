Fears For Dolly Parton: Country Icon, 79, Pulls Out of Another High-Profile Event Citing 'Health Concerns' as Star Reveals Doctors' Strict Orders

However, she accepted the award remotely, sharing a video on social media in which she explained her absence.

She said: "Well, hey there, it's Dolly.

"And I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."

She then went on to thank her Dollywood business partners and apologize for not being able to attend the induction.

"I'm truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say, thank you for this incredible honour. And to Jack and Peter, hey, thank you for being my partners and my friends for more than 40 years.