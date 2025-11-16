EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Fires Back at Death Rumors — Country Icon Slams Sister's Post Begging for Prayers That Sent Fans Into a Panic

Dolly immediately insisted she's "okay," but then also asked for prayers.

On Facebook, 68-year-old Freida shocked fans when she announced: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

With her unflappable humor, Dolly, 79, quickly posted a video on Instagram titled "I ain't dead yet."

In the video she shot while taping a commercial at the Grand Ole Opry, the 79-year-old 9 to 5 star said: "Lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."