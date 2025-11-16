Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Fires Back at Death Rumors — Country Icon Slams Sister's Post Begging for Prayers That Sent Fans Into a Panic

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton fires back at death rumors after her sister's prayer post sparked panic among fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton's well-meaning sister, Freida Parton, sent fans into a tizzy in early October by telling everyone on social media that she'd been "up all night praying" for the Jolene singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Freida asked everyone to pray for Dolly, too.

Causing Panic Over Dolly's Health

Freida Parton sparked concern after asking fans to pray for her sister Dolly Parton on social media.
Source: MEGA

Dolly immediately insisted she's "okay," but then also asked for prayers.

On Facebook, 68-year-old Freida shocked fans when she announced: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

With her unflappable humor, Dolly, 79, quickly posted a video on Instagram titled "I ain't dead yet."

In the video she shot while taping a commercial at the Grand Ole Opry, the 79-year-old 9 to 5 star said: "Lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."

Dolly's Sister Meant No Harm With The Post

Dolly reassured fans she was fine after Freida's post fueled rumors about her health.
Source: MEGA

Needless to say, Freida sounding the alarms caused some tension within the Parton family. "Her timing could not have been worse," said a source.

"The stakes are so high with Dolly's health on the line. This is the last thing she needs."

Freida soon admitted she overreacted, insisting she "didn't mean to scare anyone" and that Dolly was just "a little under the weather."

As previously reported, days earlier, Dolly announced she has to undergo several medical procedures, which forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas shows to 2026.

