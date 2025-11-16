EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin 'Completely Under the Hollywood Spell Right Now' – and Is Leaving Family Members Fearing He'll 'Never' Return to Australia Zoo
Nov. 16 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hunky Dancing With the Stars sensation Robert Irwin is living it up in Los Angeles — and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's got zero plans to dance his happy feet back to Australia anytime soon.
The 21-year-old wildlife warrior has been the talk of Tinseltown since joining DWTS in September with his high-energy debut Born to Be Wild dance, and sources said he's fallen so hard for the Hollywood lifestyle that he's talking about making it his permanent address.
Relocation Plans Spark Panic
"That has sent his family into a panic," shared a source.
Robert's older sister, Bindi Irwin, 27 – who won DWTS in 2015 – recently relocated to L.A. as well.
"She went under the guise of helping out with some publicity for him, but the truth is she wants to help reel him back in. She's very worried," revealed an insider.
"He's completely under the Hollywood spell right now, and it's no wonder because he's getting spoiled rotten."
According to the insider, the chiseled charmer is getting invited to all the A-list parties and being flooded with gifts.
"He's getting clothes and watches, he's being chauffeured around like a movie star, and all he has to do is say he wants something, and a team of people jump to get it for him. It can be very intoxicating," said a source.
"His mom and sister can't help worrying what it will do to him."
Family Members Need Robert For The Zoo
Insiders said mom Terri Irwin, 61, has been leaning on Robert to help pay off debts at the family's Australia Zoo, which has struggled to recover financially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The source said: "Terri needs Robert. That he's started talking about setting up his life in L.A. permanently, even after the show wraps, is her worst nightmare.
"They're a very close family and they don't want him a million miles away. Also, they say they need him at the zoo to keep it running. It's a massive operation and Robert is a huge part of it."
Fame Causing Stress
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Robert's popularity on DWTS has sparked renewed interest in the family, with a source previously revealing that TV bosses are desperate to sign them all up for a reality series.
"If the show allows Robert to stay in L.A., it's something he will want to do – but his mom and sister do not want to see him staying in America, so it's a delicate situation. It's causing real stress for them," the insider claimed.