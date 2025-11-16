EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin 'Completely Under the Hollywood Spell Right Now' – and Is Leaving Family Members Fearing He'll 'Never' Return to Australia Zoo

The 21-year-old wildlife warrior has been the talk of Tinseltown since joining DWTS in September with his high-energy debut Born to Be Wild dance, and sources said he's fallen so hard for the Hollywood lifestyle that he's talking about making it his permanent address.

Hunky Dancing With the Stars sensation Robert Irwin is living it up in Los Angeles — and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's got zero plans to dance his happy feet back to Australia anytime soon.

Bindi Irwin moved to Los Angeles to keep an eye on her brother Robert amid his Hollywood rise.

Robert's older sister, Bindi Irwin , 27 – who won DWTS in 2015 – recently relocated to L.A. as well.

"That has sent his family into a panic," shared a source.

"She went under the guise of helping out with some publicity for him, but the truth is she wants to help reel him back in. She's very worried," revealed an insider.

"He's completely under the Hollywood spell right now, and it's no wonder because he's getting spoiled rotten."

According to the insider, the chiseled charmer is getting invited to all the A-list parties and being flooded with gifts.

"He's getting clothes and watches, he's being chauffeured around like a movie star, and all he has to do is say he wants something, and a team of people jump to get it for him. It can be very intoxicating," said a source.

"His mom and sister can't help worrying what it will do to him."