Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Country Superstar Jelly Roll's Designer Obsession Exposed After Dropping Over 200 Pounds — 'Pray for My Bank Account!'

Country star Jelly Roll revealed his designer obsession after losing over 200 pounds, joking about expenses.
Source: MEGA

Nov. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

"I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account," Jelly Roll recently joked on Instagram.

Since beginning his fitness journey at 540 lbs in 2022, the singer has dropped more than 200 lbs from his 6-foot-1 frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dishing Out On Designer Items!

Jelly Roll is celebrating his 200-pound weight loss by splurging on designer brands like Louis Vuitton.
Source: MEGA

Now the 40-year-old loves splashing out on designer duds to show off his new body.

"He used to indulge his addiction to drugs and alcohol and food, but since he got sober and slimmed down, he's acquired a taste for the finer things in life," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

An insider said Roll has been spending big on luxuries, from video games to a personal chef.
Source: MEGA

And it's not just fancy clothes for him and his wife, Bunnie.

"He's dropping cash on everything from video games to a personal chef who prepares him healthy meals," revealed the insider, adding,

"He's earned it, but people hope he learns to rein it in because some famous folks went bankrupt that way."

Recently, after performing a string of shows in Australia, the country star opened up about feeling not welcomed during a trip to the Louis Vuitton store.

"Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place," said the singer in a video he posted on Instagram.

