'They Knew Too Much': Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Plot to Assassinate Ex-Prince Andrew and Fergie Days Before He Was Found Dead in Prison
Nov. 15 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Newly reviewed documents and insider accounts are shedding disturbing light on Jeffrey Epstein’s state of mind in the final weeks before his 2019 death, revealing a mix of paranoia, rage and alleged murder plans involving Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, RadarOnline.com can report.
Alleged Assassination Plot
A person "deeply connected" to Epstein told The Lownie Report that the disgraced financier was formulating a violent plot shortly before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.
According to the source, "He devised a detailed plan to take out Prince Andrew and Fergie." The individual claimed Epstein believed the then-Duke and Duchess of York were preparing to expose damaging information about him, saying, "He felt strongly that both Andrew and Fergie had breached his trust and were planning to leak key information about him in an attempt to save their own skins."
The source went further, alleging that Epstein had even contacted a professional hitman. "Jeffrey developed a concrete plan to eliminate both of them and had been in talks with a notorious U.K. sniper for hire. If Jeffrey hadn't died, Andrew and Fergie would have been murdered. They knew too much about his sex trafficking ring."
Epstein's Paranoia
Epstein's paranoia reportedly grew as he became convinced he was the target of an extrajudicial plot by the British monarchy itself.
"Jeffrey was tipped off by a person connected to Prince Andrew that Buckingham Palace was infuriated by Prince Andrew's longtime connection to him," the source said. "Jeffrey became paranoid that the Palace would kill him."
The insider added that Epstein openly discussed his belief that "Prince Philip and the British Royal Family were behind Princess Diana's death," and warned those close to him that "he would be the next to be murdered by the royals."
The source also claimed Epstein viewed Ferguson as the greater threat. "Jeffrey said Fergie used to tell him about other people's secrets. He said most likely she would not hesitate to tell his. He had lost complete trust in both Fergie and Andrew and wanted them out of the picture forever."
Epstein's Inner Circle
These revelations surface alongside 4,000 pages of Bureau of Prisons documents offering a detailed account of Epstein's deteriorating mental state, strange behavior, and the chaotic response by correctional staff leading up to his death. The records also reference his sexual history and an alleged connection to disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Epstein had been awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, accused of abusing underage girls across multiple locations and operating a wide-reaching recruitment ring with the help of Ghislaine Maxwell. His powerful circle once included Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.
Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, fueling years of speculation surrounding his death.