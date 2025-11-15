'They Knew Too Much': Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Plot to Assassinate Ex-Prince Andrew and Fergie Days Before He Was Found Dead in Prison

A person "deeply connected" to Epstein told The Lownie Report that the disgraced financier was formulating a violent plot shortly before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

According to the source, "He devised a detailed plan to take out Prince Andrew and Fergie." The individual claimed Epstein believed the then-Duke and Duchess of York were preparing to expose damaging information about him, saying, "He felt strongly that both Andrew and Fergie had breached his trust and were planning to leak key information about him in an attempt to save their own skins."

The source went further, alleging that Epstein had even contacted a professional hitman. "Jeffrey developed a concrete plan to eliminate both of them and had been in talks with a notorious U.K. sniper for hire. If Jeffrey hadn't died, Andrew and Fergie would have been murdered. They knew too much about his sex trafficking ring."