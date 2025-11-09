Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Revenge! Sarah Ferguson 'Steaming' After Palace Cuts Ties Over Her 'Chummy' Friendship With Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein – 'There Will No Doubt Be Huge Repercussions'

Sarah Ferguson's anger grows after palace cuts ties over her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's anger grows after palace cuts ties over her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 9 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson is getting kicked to the curb by the royal family because of her chummy friendship with dead American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and friends believe she now wants revenge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sarah's Leaked Email To Epstein

Sarah Ferguson once called Jeffrey Epstein a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend' in a resurfaced email.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson once called Jeffrey Epstein a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend' in a resurfaced email.

In a recently disclosed email to Epstein, Ferguson, 66, calls him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

The groveling missive came after Sarah publicly cut ties with the financier.

James Henderson, Sarah's spokesman and adviser, claimed she sent the message after she received a chilling phone call from Epstein in which he threatened to destroy the York family.

Sarah Ready To Fight Back

Prince Andrew is reportedly distancing himself from Ferguson amid renewed Epstein fallout.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew is reportedly distancing himself from Ferguson amid renewed Epstein fallout.

Ferguson's ex-hubby, Prince Andrew, 65, also had a relationship with Epstein, and the source said Andrew is looking to cut a deal "that would leave his ex on the hook for their relationship with Epstein."

Apparently, the Duchess of York got wind of Randy Andy's plan and is steaming.

"If she gets thrown under the bus for this, there will no doubt be huge repercussions for the royal family," said the source.

"Sarah has been at this a long time. She knows a lot – and shouldn't be underestimated."

