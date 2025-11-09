EXCLUSIVE: Royal Revenge! Sarah Ferguson 'Steaming' After Palace Cuts Ties Over Her 'Chummy' Friendship With Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein – 'There Will No Doubt Be Huge Repercussions'

Ferguson's ex-hubby, Prince Andrew, 65, also had a relationship with Epstein, and the source said Andrew is looking to cut a deal "that would leave his ex on the hook for their relationship with Epstein."

Apparently, the Duchess of York got wind of Randy Andy's plan and is steaming.

"If she gets thrown under the bus for this, there will no doubt be huge repercussions for the royal family," said the source.

"Sarah has been at this a long time. She knows a lot – and shouldn't be underestimated."