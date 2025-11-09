EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Death Scare at 94 — 'Star Trek' Legend Brushes Off Health Concerns as Pals Beg Him to Slow Down

But friends worry he's running himself ragged with a hectic schedule.

"They feel he should slow down," said a source. "But he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't give a damn about what it may be doing to his health."

In July 2025, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed how Shatner is refusing to accept his final frontier and is "so terrified" of death.

According to insiders at the time, he was looking into "every avenue possible" to live on after passing away.

The iconic actor has already signed up with a company that will use an AI hologram of himself to chat with his loved ones after he has gone.