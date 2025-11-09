Your tip
William Shatner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Death Scare at 94 — 'Star Trek' Legend Brushes Off Health Concerns as Pals Beg Him to Slow Down

Source: MEGA

William Shatner, 94, brushes off health concerns as friends worry and urge the 'Star Trek' icon to rest.

Nov. 9 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Star Trek legend William Shatner insists he's not ready for heaven to "beam him up" despite a recent health scare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

William Shatner joked reports of his demise were 'greatly exaggerated' after a blood sugar scare.
Source: MEGA

William Shatner joked reports of his demise were 'greatly exaggerated' after a blood sugar scare.

Shatner's agent reveals that the Captain Kirk actor, 94, had an issue with his blood sugar.

Shatner insists he was not hospitalized.

The actor poked fun at the incident with the social media comment: "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Friends urged Shatner to slow down as he continues chasing his bucket list at 94.
Source: MEGA

Friends urged Shatner to slow down as he continues chasing his bucket list at 94.

But friends worry he's running himself ragged with a hectic schedule.

"They feel he should slow down," said a source. "But he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't give a damn about what it may be doing to his health."

In July 2025, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed how Shatner is refusing to accept his final frontier and is "so terrified" of death.

According to insiders at the time, he was looking into "every avenue possible" to live on after passing away.

The iconic actor has already signed up with a company that will use an AI hologram of himself to chat with his loved ones after he has gone.

