EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and William 'Used Threat to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie' to 'Force Andrew Windsor Out of $40Million Royal Residence'

Yet a dramatic shift has now come, in which he agreed not only to vacate the property but also to accept the loss of his titles and honors.

Insiders say the turning point came when the King, 77 – with the full support of his eldest son and heir Prince William, 43 – made clear any continued resistance to stepping away from royal life risked drawing Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37 and Eugenie, 35, into the fallout of their father's scandals.

One senior source said: "The signal couldn't have been clearer. Beatrice and Eugenie would be protected – but only if Andrew stood down. Their titles, positions and future roles were very much part of the discussion."

Another added: "It wasn't presented as an ultimatum, but the meaning was obvious – it was basically a bribe, but put in the most polite language. Had Andrew continued to dig in, the King and Prince William would have been forced to look at broader changes for his daughters."