King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and William 'Used Threat to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie' to 'Force Andrew Windsor Out of $40Million Royal Residence'

Split photos of King Charles, Prince William, Andrew Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William 'pressured' the future status of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to kick ex-Prince Andrew out.

Nov. 15 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

King Charles and Prince William leaned on one of the few remaining pressure points available to them – the future status of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – to finally push Andrew Windsor out of Royal Lodge, senior royal sources briefed on the negotiations tell RadarOnline.com.

Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, had insisted for months he would never leave the $40million, 30-room residence on the Windsor estate, protected by what he saw as a cast-iron legal agreement allowing him to stay until 2078.

Andrew's Daughters Were the Turning Point

Split photos of King Charles, Prince William and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William pressed Andrew Windsor to leave Royal Lodge.

Yet a dramatic shift has now come, in which he agreed not only to vacate the property but also to accept the loss of his titles and honors.

Insiders say the turning point came when the King, 77 – with the full support of his eldest son and heir Prince William, 43 – made clear any continued resistance to stepping away from royal life risked drawing Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37 and Eugenie, 35, into the fallout of their father's scandals.

One senior source said: "The signal couldn't have been clearer. Beatrice and Eugenie would be protected – but only if Andrew stood down. Their titles, positions and future roles were very much part of the discussion."

Another added: "It wasn't presented as an ultimatum, but the meaning was obvious – it was basically a bribe, but put in the most polite language. Had Andrew continued to dig in, the King and Prince William would have been forced to look at broader changes for his daughters."

Safeguarding the Princesses' Status

Photo of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

The King warned that any resistance risked dragging Beatrice and Eugenie into the fallout.

Under the understanding set out to Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie would retain their titles of princess, keep their positions in the line of succession and continue to be considered eligible for future public roles.

Beatrice would also remain a Counsellor of State, able to act for the King if required.

"For Andrew, safeguarding his daughters was the red line," the source said. "Once he was assured their position would remain intact, he stepped aside."

Shortly after Andrew accepted the loss of his titles, Outward Bound – long associated with the Royal Family – announced Princess Beatrice as its new Deputy Patron.

Her uncle, Prince Edward, was confirmed as Patron. Both appointments had been signed off by the King. At an event at St James's Palace, Beatrice joined Edward to signal what sources called "a new chapter" in royal charitable work.

Beatrice Steps Up Royal Engagements

Photo of Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Beatrice began taking on more royal engagements with the King's approval.

"With the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we're embarking on a new chapter," said Martin Davidson, Outward Bound's chief executive.

"One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives."

Beatrice has, by the King's approval, begun undertaking additional engagements.

She recently visited Chelsea and Westminster Hospital to learn more about Borne's research into premature birth – a cause close to her family after her daughter, Athena, was born prematurely.

King Insists Daughters Not Pay for Andrew's Mistakes

Photo of Prince Edward
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward joined her at St Jamess Palace to support the charity's new chapter.

Behind the scenes, however, the compromise reflects the intensity of pressure on the monarchy. Beatrice and Eugenie have long been criticized by some commentators who view them as too closely tied to their father's controversies.

In 2006 Andrew invited the convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein to Beatrice's 18th birthday party, and years later the princesses became entangled in questions over payments from a Turkish businesswoman to the family.

Despite this, senior figures insist the King does not believe the sisters should pay for Andrew's mistakes.

A royal source said: "It's one of the rare points on which His Majesty and Andrew see eye to eye. They both care deeply about Beatrice and Eugenie and believe the princesses can make a meaningful contribution in public life."

