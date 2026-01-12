EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Dirty Divorce Gag Deal! How Actress and Her Ex Keith Urban Have Agreed to 'Total Silence' About Sex Secrets

Court documents show 58-year-old Kidman and her ex-country musician partner, also 58, agreed to waive alimony and spousal support, divide assets separately and adhere to a detailed parenting plan for their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.

Kidman will be the primary residential parent, with the children in her care for 306 days a year, while Urban will have them for 59 days.

But also central to the agreement is a clause requiring both parents to refrain from disparaging one another or each other's families and to "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

Sources familiar with the deal said the language goes further than standard civility.

"It's framed as co-parenting harmony," one told us.

"But in practice it functions like a mutual silence pact. Neither side is meant to air grievances, no matter how raw the breakup might have been."