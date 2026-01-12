EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Dirty Divorce Gag Deal! How Actress and Her Ex Keith Urban Have Agreed to 'Total Silence' About Sex Secrets
Jan. 12 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has finalized her divorce from Keith Urban, closing a 19-year marriage with a "gagging clause" agreement that stops the pair from revealing each other's dirty secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple's split, first announced in September 2025, was formally completed on January 6 in a Nashville court.
Court Papers Reveal Strict Silence Pact In Divorce Deal
Court documents show 58-year-old Kidman and her ex-country musician partner, also 58, agreed to waive alimony and spousal support, divide assets separately and adhere to a detailed parenting plan for their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.
Kidman will be the primary residential parent, with the children in her care for 306 days a year, while Urban will have them for 59 days.
But also central to the agreement is a clause requiring both parents to refrain from disparaging one another or each other's families and to "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."
Sources familiar with the deal said the language goes further than standard civility.
"It's framed as co-parenting harmony," one told us.
"But in practice it functions like a mutual silence pact. Neither side is meant to air grievances, no matter how raw the breakup might have been."
Divorce Agreement Blocks 'Dirty Laundry' And Sex Secrets
A clause in a divorce agreement preventing spouses from "speaking badly" about each other and their families functions much like a "gagging order" or confidentiality clause.
Even though it's not a formal NDA in the typical media sense, it is a contractual term within the divorce settlement, and breaking it can lead to penalties such as fines or impact other parts of the settlement.
A family law source said: "Like any other couple, Nicole and Keith have intimate things they would never want the other party to air in public."
This stops the release of, for want of better terminology, either of them airing their dirty laundry.
"No-one wants their dirty habits or sex secrets laid bare in interviews or memoirs, and this prevents it from happening."
Carefully Choreographed Split Protects Careers And Kids
Kidman cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce from Urban.
According to filings, neither party will pay monthly child support, though the agreement notes Urban has prepaid certain child support obligations.
Each will retain their own assets. The documents show the parenting plan and marital dissolution agreement were signed before Kidman formally filed.
She green-lit the deal on September 6, while Urban added his signature on August 29.
Insiders said Kidman had "made an abrupt decision" to submit the paperwork once the terms were finalized.
Another source added the timing underscored how carefully choreographed the separation was.
Kidman, who also has adult children Isabella and Connor with her former husband Tom Cruise, has spoken publicly about resilience in the face of upheaval.
In a recent interview she reflected on aging and hardship, saying: "The best part (of getting older) is the experiences that you've accumulated. "So you go, 'Oh, I've been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.'"
Kidman continued: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.
"You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times."
Those comments have taken on added resonance as details of her divorce emerged.
A source close to the negotiations said the emphasis on silence was deliberate.
"They wanted to protect the kids and their own careers," the source said.
"But make no mistake – agreeing not to speak badly of each other is effectively agreeing not to speak at all about what went wrong."
Urban, best known for hits including Blue Ain't Your Color, continues touring commitments this year.
Kidman, whose recent work includes Big Little Lies and The Others, is understood to be focusing on upcoming film projects while adjusting to life post-divorce under terms designed to keep the most contentious details firmly out of view.
Sources said Urban grew disgusted with her raunchy film roles, such as her turn in Babygirl, about a submissive older woman having a fling with a toyboy on work experience in her firm.