Trump Wedding Bells! Prez's Outspoken Niece Mary, 60, Secretly Marries Girlfriend Surrounded by Small Group of Family and Friends
Jan. 12 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
President Trump’s estranged niece Mary is married, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after she and her new wife exchanged vows last year.
Despite their shared last name, Mary has been one of the Don's toughest critics – and the two likely won't be crossing paths at family reunions any time soon.
She's A Wife!
Although she said "I do" back in October, Mary only revealed her big news over the weekend.
The 60-year-old wrote on her personal Substack that she and her new spouse, whose name she did not reveal, were married "in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends."
"I am married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend," she shared. "Because I opened myself to the possibility that was held out to me almost a year ago, my other relationships have deepened in new and unexpected ways. I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine."
And in an ironic twist, Mary noted she met her wife-to-be on January 20, 2025 – the same day her uncle took his oath of office for a second time.
Mary's Words of Reassurance
Mary admitted there is more to her sudden love story, including why she waited so long to share the big news. But she decided to end her blog post with a reflection on the growing tensions engulfing the country right now.
"The first eleven days of 2026 represent an escalation of the horrors we experienced as a country since January 20, 2025, that is as shocking as it is predictable," she explained.
"For that reason, it is more important than ever to remember there is always light and hope and love to be had if we allow ourselves to let it in. We must always let it in."
Trump Family Feud
Mary, a psychologist and the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., has a history of speaking out against her uncle and his behavior.
In 2020, she released her first book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which included some shocking allegations about Donald.
One allegation, which Donald's spokesman denied, was that he paid a friend to take his university admissions exam for him.
Another allegation was that the former president went to the movies instead of being at his dying brother's bedside.
Mary also outed herself as the source for The New York Times’s exposé of Trump’s tax returns in the book. She allegedly obtained this information as a disclosure in the fight against Donald and the other siblings for an increased share of her grandfather's empire.
Donald Pigs Out
After Donald told a reporter on Air Force One, "Quiet, piggy," Mary squealed in disgust, slamming her distant relative as wildly inappropriate and despicable, but added: "It's also par for the course."
"I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who – also unlike pigs – has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world," Trump's niece added.