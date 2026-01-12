Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Wedding Bells! Prez's Outspoken Niece Mary, 60, Secretly Marries Girlfriend Surrounded by Small Group of Family and Friends

photo of mary trump and donald trump
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA/YOUTUBE/mega

Donald Tump's outspoken niece Mary announced her marriage online.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Trump’s estranged niece Mary is married, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after she and her new wife exchanged vows last year.

Despite their shared last name, Mary has been one of the Don's toughest critics – and the two likely won't be crossing paths at family reunions any time soon.

Article continues below advertisement

She's A Wife!

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of mary trump
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA/YOUTUBE

Mary revealed she married a mystery woman last year.

Although she said "I do" back in October, Mary only revealed her big news over the weekend.

The 60-year-old wrote on her personal Substack that she and her new spouse, whose name she did not reveal, were married "in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends."

"I am married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend," she shared. "Because I opened myself to the possibility that was held out to me almost a year ago, my other relationships have deepened in new and unexpected ways. I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine."

And in an ironic twist, Mary noted she met her wife-to-be on January 20, 2025 – the same day her uncle took his oath of office for a second time.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary's Words of Reassurance

photo of mary trump
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA/YOUTUBE

She promised to share more after the nation calms down.

Mary admitted there is more to her sudden love story, including why she waited so long to share the big news. But she decided to end her blog post with a reflection on the growing tensions engulfing the country right now.

"The first eleven days of 2026 represent an escalation of the horrors we experienced as a country since January 20, 2025, that is as shocking as it is predictable," she explained.

"For that reason, it is more important than ever to remember there is always light and hope and love to be had if we allow ourselves to let it in. We must always let it in."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Family Feud

photo of donald trump.
Source: mega

Mary has often spoke out against her uncle.

Mary, a psychologist and the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., has a history of speaking out against her uncle and his behavior.

In 2020, she released her first book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which included some shocking allegations about Donald.

One allegation, which Donald's spokesman denied, was that he paid a friend to take his university admissions exam for him.

Another allegation was that the former president went to the movies instead of being at his dying brother's bedside.

Mary also outed herself as the source for The New York Times’s exposé of Trump’s tax returns in the book. She allegedly obtained this information as a disclosure in the fight against Donald and the other siblings for an increased share of her grandfather's empire.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kristi Noem

'Stupidity is Forever': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Baffles CNN Viewers After Admitting Americans 'Can't Trust The Government' on Live TV

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump 'Declares Himself the Acting President of Venezuela' in Bizarre Post After Dictator Nicolás Maduro's Historic Capture

Donald Pigs Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of donald trump
Source: @lowfreqfilms/X

She railed when Donald called a reporter 'piggy'.

After Donald told a reporter on Air Force One, "Quiet, piggy," Mary squealed in disgust, slamming her distant relative as wildly inappropriate and despicable, but added: "It's also par for the course."

"I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who – also unlike pigs – has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world," Trump's niece added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.