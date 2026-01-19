Your tip
Home > News > Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Accuses Mom Victoria of 'Dancing Very Inappropriately' on Him at His Wedding to Nicola Peltz in Scathing New Attack

Photo of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham slammed his mom Victoria's antics at his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham made bombshell claims that his mother, Victoria Beckham, tried to ruin his wedding to Nicola Peltz by awkwardly stealing their first dance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The oldest child of Victoria, 51, and David Beckham let loose, detailing how his mom "danced very inappropriately" on him at his 2022 wedding reception while ruining his first dance with his bride in a scathing Instagram Story post on Monday, January 19.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song," the social media chef wrote.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead," Brooklyn described the big moment on April 9, 2022.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he claimed in horror about the Spice Girls singer.

STORY DEVELOPING. MORE TO FOLLOW.

