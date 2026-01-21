EXCLUSIVE: How Hilary Swank 'Blew Her Top' at Dying Kids' Mom – Over 'Sneaky Selfie' Fear

Bofus said she did a double-take when she realized the woman was the Million Dollar Baby star.

"I am a fan of her movies and stuff," Bafus said.

She explained to Hilary, "I was trying to call my husband. I wasn't taking a picture," after which the star stormed off.

"It was just the wrong, wrong place one time," a forgiving Bofus said. "She was having a bad day. It just hurt my feelings because I was starting my son's Make-A-Wish trip, which she wouldn't have known, but it was just one of those situations where it was one of my first encounters with a celebrity, so I thought it was a little comical."

Her son Mason, 7, had been granted a trip to Disneyland by the charitable organization, and her 4-year-old son Jack was tagging along.

Both boys suffer from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an incurable and terminal form of the disease that causes muscle weakness and a shortened life expectancy that can range from 23 to 29 years.