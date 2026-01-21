EXCLUSIVE: How Hilary Swank 'Blew Her Top' at Dying Kids' Mom – Over 'Sneaky Selfie' Fear
Jan. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hilary Swank flipped out at a mom who was taking a Make-A-Wish trip to Disneyland with her two terminally ill sons, mistakenly believing she was trying to sneak a selfie.
When the mother, Jada Bafus of Spokane, Washington, pulled out her phone at the L.A. airport baggage claim, the two-time Oscar winner hissed at her, "I hope you enjoy that picture," apparently mistakenly believing Jada was trying to take a photo.
Fan’s Disneyland Encounter Ends in Tears
Bofus said she did a double-take when she realized the woman was the Million Dollar Baby star.
"I am a fan of her movies and stuff," Bafus said.
She explained to Hilary, "I was trying to call my husband. I wasn't taking a picture," after which the star stormed off.
"It was just the wrong, wrong place one time," a forgiving Bofus said. "She was having a bad day. It just hurt my feelings because I was starting my son's Make-A-Wish trip, which she wouldn't have known, but it was just one of those situations where it was one of my first encounters with a celebrity, so I thought it was a little comical."
Her son Mason, 7, had been granted a trip to Disneyland by the charitable organization, and her 4-year-old son Jack was tagging along.
Both boys suffer from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an incurable and terminal form of the disease that causes muscle weakness and a shortened life expectancy that can range from 23 to 29 years.
Swank Apologizes After Disneyland Mix-Up
Bofus shared Swank later contacted her on Instagram, apologizing and explaining she was worried someone was trying to take pictures of her twins, whose faces she has never shared publicly.
The star and husband Philip Schneider welcomed son Ohm and daughter Aya in 2023.
Bofus said the encounter did not spoil their trip to the theme park, adding the Disney and Make-A-Wish staff treated them like VIPs.
Disney VIP
"These cast members must be trained to find the Make-A-Wish kids because we were just walking around and they would come and get us on the ride," she said.
"It was pretty cool to see all the perks [we received]."