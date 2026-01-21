EXCLUSIVE: Quietly Splitting?! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski 'At Risk of Divorce' Over Actor's 'Arrogant Behavior'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
A Quiet Place costars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are thought to have one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's in major danger of imploding as his arrogant behavior is becoming a major turnoff to everyone in his life – including her.
According to a source, Krasinski, 46, is "an "incredibly hard man to deal with," while British beauty Blunt, 42, is one of the "most charming and likable" people alive.
"They're a classic case of a couple where people tolerate the husband because the wife is so charming and cool," the insider explained.
Control Obsessed, Proudly Ruthless
"When it comes to his business as a filmmaker," he plays hardball and isn't afraid to play tough and stomp his feet to get what he wants, which is control over his projects and their budgets.
"For lack of a better word, he's happy to be a d**k for the purpose of advancing his own interests. He's not a nice person."
The source shared the Mary Poppins Returns star is the opposite of The Office alum – who she married in 2010 at George Clooney's house in Lake Como, Italy – which is why she's struck up a close friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, her castmate in Jungle Cruise and The Smashing Machine.
Emily Near Breaking Point
"They both have a policy of treating even the lowliest crew member on their films like an equal, and they both have a very fun, positive energy," the insider confided.
"John lacks that entirely, and if he doesn't figure out how to be kinder and less wound up, Emily's going to leave."
The parents of two daughters – Hazel, 11, and Violet, 9 – are slated to shoot A Quiet Place Part III together.
And the insider predicted: "It's going to be a big test. John is very focused on the money side of things and making a huge profit."
"Emily just wants a great experience, for her, for her team, and for everybody working on the film.
"Just because she and John are married doesn't mean she endorses his methods and his tough-guy approach. Eventually, it's going to reach a breaking point."