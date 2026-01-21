EXCLUSIVE: Quietly Splitting?! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski 'At Risk of Divorce' Over Actor's 'Arrogant Behavior'

A Quiet Place costars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are thought to have one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal it's in major danger of imploding as his arrogant behavior is becoming a major turnoff to everyone in his life – including her.

According to a source, Krasinski, 46, is "an "incredibly hard man to deal with," while British beauty Blunt, 42, is one of the "most charming and likable" people alive.

"They're a classic case of a couple where people tolerate the husband because the wife is so charming and cool," the insider explained.