EXCLUSIVE: Secret to Matt Damon's 'Rock Solid' Marriage to Wife Luciana Revealed — 'Couples Who Work Together Stay Together'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Some folks believe that too much togetherness spells doom for married couples, but movie star Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso believe their union is even stronger because they are also a work team and together night and day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old Bourne Identity hunk and his 49-year-old wife, who celebrated their 20th anniversary on December 9, have a secret motto – couples who work together stay together.
Lucy Joins Matt’s Movie Empire
Now that their four daughters, Alexia, 26, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, are fully or nearly grown, Barroso has plunged into her hubby's business. She produced the 2024 heist comedy flick The Instigators and the upcoming The Rip with Artists Equity, the company that Damon cofounded with close pal Ben Affleck.
"Lucy is becoming a full collaborator at Artists Equity," shared source. "She's learning on the job, to some extent, but it's been good for their marriage. They have cooked up a better arrangement, with her joining Artists Equity on a full-time basis, and it's made a world of difference in the relationship."
And she couldn't have a better teacher than her Ford v Ferrari star hubby.
"Matt knows how the game is played and he's teaching Lucy how to make things happen in the movie world," noted the source.
"It's a refreshing change of pace from where they were a few years ago. Matt would go off for months at a time on projects and Lucy was left home to do all the parenting on her own.
"He's admitted that he felt guilty about that over the years."
Lately, he's looked at projects close to her South American roots since she's originally from Argentina.
"I would love it if a great Argentinian or great story from anywhere in Latin America fell in my lap," said Damon.
Marriage Comes First
Still, the most important thing in the twosome's new working relationship is collaborating side by side.
"Matt and Lucy are prioritizing the health of their marriage," the source says. "It's a hell of a lot more fun making a movie together than it is sitting in couples therapy."