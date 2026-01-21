EXCLUSIVE: Doting Mom Vanessa Hudgens 'Sparking Rage' by Choosing Family Over 'High School Musical' Franchise
Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Doting mom Vanessa Hudgens is ready to ditch her acting career – but not everyone on the High School Musical alum's team is thrilled about it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Still a bankable star almost two decades after her Disney debut, Hudgens, 37 on December 14, is worth an estimated $18million.
And the insider suggested she's happy to rely on that massive nest egg as she turns her attention to rearing her two young kids with husband and former ballplayer Cole Tucker, who caught a lot of cash in his major league career as well.
Motherhood Now Comes First
"While she's not retiring, exactly, she's determined not to have her children be raised by hired help," said the insider. "It's stressful for her people, who helped her build a career and a great professional reputation."
Hudgens last appeared in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's 2024 blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which made over $404million worldwide and finished filming while she was pregnant with baby No. 1.
She's also packed a lot of living into the last two years, marrying now-retired baseball pro Tucker, 29, who pocketed about $5 million when he hung up his spikes after playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels – and welcoming two kids.
"She and Cole want tons of children," the insider revealed. "Her focus is on building this little family, not Hollywood."
Millions Don’t Matter to Hudgens
Though some in her inner circle might disagree, Hudgens doesn't care if that means missing out on millions of dollars in contracts, according to the insider.
She'll presumably also see money pouring in from the cactus water company she cofounded, Caliwater, which was reportedly valued at $100million.
Other investors include Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler, Glen Powell and Aaron Rodgers.
"How long will Vanessa pause her Hollywood career? It's open-ended at this moment," admitted the insider. "Right now, she's the ultimate hands-on parent and managing everything that comes with that: the sleepless nights, the doctor's visits, and just running the household. She's the happiest she's ever been."