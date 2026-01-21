Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Deadly Eating Disorder' Fears Explode As She Continues to 'Waste Away' While Grieving Dad Ozzy

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Fragile reality star Kelly Osbourne continues to grieve her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne – but friends fear the recovering addict is coping with her overwhelming emotions by controlling her weight and becoming dangerously thin, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Five months after the fatal heart attack of the Parkinson's-stricken singer, former Fashion Police panelist Kelly, 41, appears to be little more than "skin and bones," an insider said.

However, she lashed out at critics who have remarked about her shrinking silhouette.

Grief Fuels Alarming Weight Loss

In a now-deleted Instagram clip, Kelly reportedly said: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family."

However, the source said more than fans are sounding the alarm, as pals are rightly worried about the sober star's increasingly skeletal state.

Gaunt Appearance Sparks Starvation Fears

"People within her inner circle are very worried about her. She is not handling the loss of Ozzy well at all," the insider shared. "She was always such a daddy's girl, and she is spiraling without him. There are real concerns she's using obsessive dieting to drown her sorrows."

"She's downright gaunt. It is scary, and people cannot help but wonder if she is starving herself as a way to cope with the pain because being really skinny gives her a sense of control."

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy passed away on July 22 at 76, and Sharon Osbourne, 73, his wife of 43 years, has publicly vowed that she will never marry again, calling the music man the only love of her life.

However, Sharon's devotion to her dear husband is nothing new, said the source.

Grief Leaves Sharon Completely Lost

"She was his caregiver for years - his manager, his wife. Her whole world was centered on Ozzy," the insider explained.

"She doesn't know what to do with herself now that he's gone. She's totally lost, and it's taking a toll on her health. She's wasting away, too.

"Kelly and Sharon are both hurting terribly. They're trying to hold each other up, but the grief is enormous."

