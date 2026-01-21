EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Deadly Eating Disorder' Fears Explode As She Continues to 'Waste Away' While Grieving Dad Ozzy

Fragile reality star Kelly Osbourne continues to grieve her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne – but friends fear the recovering addict is coping with her overwhelming emotions by controlling her weight and becoming dangerously thin, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Five months after the fatal heart attack of the Parkinson's-stricken singer, former Fashion Police panelist Kelly, 41, appears to be little more than "skin and bones," an insider said.

However, she lashed out at critics who have remarked about her shrinking silhouette.