EXCLUSIVE: How 'Seinfeld' Star Wayne Knight Dropped 100Lbs WITHOUT Turning to Ozempic

"It scared me, literally to life," recalled the 70-year-old actor.

That was back in 1993 when Wayne played a scheming computer programmer in the sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic Park.

But he admitted counting calories and working out wasn't easy, joking he's shed "7,000 pounds."

"I lose 10. I gain 50. I lose 100. I gain 12," he explained. "From like Jurassic Park 'til now, it's about 110 pounds."

Over the decades, he's worked with a trainer, psychiatrist, support group and meal delivery service to slim down.

But after playing the heavy in Space Jam, 3rd Rock From the Sun and Basic Instinct, his new physique has hurt his chances of landing Hollywood gigs.