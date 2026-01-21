Questions Raised Over Profits From Maduro's Arrest

According to market data, the odds of Maduro leaving power by the end of January were relatively low in the afternoon of 2 January, standing at just 6.5%. Yet by midnight, those odds had climbed to 11%, and surged further in the early hours of 3 January. This sudden change occurred just before President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro was in US custody.

One account, which had joined the platform only weeks earlier, placed four positions exclusively on Venezuela. From a $32,537 bet, the account reportedly made more than $436,000. The identity of the bettor remains unknown, hidden behind a blockchain identifier composed of letters and numbers.

Financial reform advocates have voiced concern. Dennis Kelleher, chief executive of Better Markets, told CBS that the wager “has all the hallmarks of a trade based on inside information.” His comments reflect growing unease about whether prediction markets can be manipulated when sensitive political developments are at stake.

