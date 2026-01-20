'I Was There': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Guest Speaks Out After Nepo Baby Claims Mom Victoria 'Danced Inappropriately on Him'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
One of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding guests has broken their silence and backed up the couple's claims about Victoria Beckham allegedly dancing "inappropriately" with her son at the reception, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram on Monday, January 19, to air his grievances about his mom and dad, David Beckham.
In his six-page post, Brooklyn alleged Victoria "hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song" and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
Brooklyn's Bombshell Allegations
After years of feuding between Brooklyn, Nicola, Victoria and David, the 26-year-old took to Instagram and claimed he "made every effort to keep these matters private" before accusing his parents of attempting to ruin his marriage.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family," Brooklyn wrote. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
He went on to list how Victoria and David allegedly tried to sabotage his relationship with Nicola before their nuptials, during the wedding planning process, and finally on the couple's big day in April 2022.
Victoria Accused of 'Hijacking' Brooklyn and Nicola's First Dance
"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn alleged in his Instagram Story's third slide. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead."
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," Brooklyn claimed of his mom. "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
Brooklyn noted he and his wife later made the decision to "renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
Now, wedding guest Stavros Agapiou has broken his silence and claimed to witness Victoria's "inappropriate" dancing firsthand.
Agapiou attended the Beckham-Peltz wedding with his boyfriend, British DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the reception.
"I was there and she did, he's telling the truth," Agapiou reportedly wrote in an Instagram comment about Brooklyn's claims.
While Agapiou later deleted the comment, he commented again in support of the young couple, writing, "Good on him for finally speaking out!"
Social media users rushed to Agapiou's Instagram and begged for more details on the messy family drama.
"We need the footage of the dance from the wedding!" one user wrote on a post.
"Not you back at the scene of the inappropriate dancing," a second joked in reference to Agapiou posting a photo in Miami, where Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding was held.
Another applauded Agapiou for his public support of Brooklyn, writing, "Thank you for speaking up."
Agapiou responded to chatter about his since-deleted comment by posting a mirror selfie on his Instagram Story along with the caption, "Keeping my mouth shut from now on."