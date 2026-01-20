'I Was There': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Guest Speaks Out After Nepo Baby Claims Mom Victoria 'Danced Inappropriately on Him'

One of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding guests has broken their silence and backed up the couple's claims about Victoria Beckham allegedly dancing "inappropriately" with her son at the reception, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram on Monday, January 19, to air his grievances about his mom and dad, David Beckham.

In his six-page post, Brooklyn alleged Victoria "hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song" and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."