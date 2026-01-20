David Beckham Ignores Questions About Estranged Son Brooklyn's Bombshell Statement during First Public Appearance Since Family Feud Exploded
Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET
David Beckham dodged questions about his estranged son Brooklyn's explosive statement as he made his first appearance since his family feud exploded.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former soccer star, 51, was attending the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, when he was grilled by a reporter about the public fallout with Brooklyn having earlier posed up for photos with fans.
Explosive Statement
But the usually media-friendly Inter Miami owner shunned all queries as he awkwardly walked away.
He was asked by Sky News' Business Correspondent if he "had a message for Brooklyn?"
The reporter then asked: "David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?"
But the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star failed to respond to either question.
Beckham and Spice Girl wife Victoria, 51, are still reeling from their eldest son’s decision to go nuclear and post a damning statement about their family feud on Instagram on Monday.
Rumors of a rift between LA-based Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, 31, have been rife since the pair got married in 2022.
Ignoring All Questions About Son's Rant
But having felt several stories in the media appeared to favour the Beckhams over himself and Nicola in regards to whom the blame for the fallout lies with, Brooklyn felt he had "no choice to speak out" and put the record straight, while reiterating his desire not to reconcile with his family.
His famous parents were reportedly left "blindsided" by the statement.
He said: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family (with) performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.
"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."
'Blindsided' By Brooklyn
Brooklyn alleges both David and Victoria have "tried endlessly to ruin his marriage" and accused them and his brothers Romeo and Cruz of endless attacks on social media and claims his siblings blocked him on social media.
The nepo baby confirmed reports Spice Girl mom Victoria pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress "at the 11th hour," leaving her devastated, and also accused his mom of "hijacking" his first dance with his new wife, which had been "planned weeks in advance."
He told how the dance was supposed to be a romantic love song, but Victoria danced with him instead, performing some "inappropriate" moves in front of 500 guests.
Brooklyn went on to write that the Beckhams "value public promotion and endorsements above all else" because "Brand Beckham comes first."
He explained: "Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.
"We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family.'"
Brooklyn continued: "But the one time my wife asked for my mom's support to save displaced dogs during the L.A. fires, my mom refused.”
He concluded: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."