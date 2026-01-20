EXCLUSIVE: Here's Johnny! Inside Depp's Massive Comeback… And How it is Starting With Him Playing Ebeneezer Scrooge

Determined Johnny Depp is working toward a box office comeback with Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, according to sources who said producers are hoping the scandal-plagued star will be on his best behavior while shooting the 2026 release and won't squander the opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of Hollywood.

"The whole point of this project is to let Johnny be Johnny – and let him do the things audiences love to see him do. He has to create a character and an accent, and he has to disappear under loads of old-age makeup to become a version of Scrooge nobody has ever seen before," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"And he's going to have to do that every day for three months, while they shoot in London this winter."