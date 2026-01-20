EXCLUSIVE: Kiss Off! How Gene Simmons, 76, Spat on Grave of Late Bandmate Ace Frehley After Brain-Bleed Death

The medical examiner determined the New York Groove singer's cause of death was blunt trauma injury of the head due to an accidental fall.

Yet Simmons, 76, said: "He refused [advice] from people that cared about him – including yours truly – to try to change his lifestyle. In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs – I'm not a doctor – doesn't kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart. The saddest thing - you reap what you shall sow, unfortunately."

Frehley didn't pull any punches when discussing Simmons during his life, calling Gene "an a**hole and a sex addict" who "groped my wife."

Frehley's tenure in Kiss ended in 1982, two years after drummer Peter Criss left.

Simmons once said both men were booted "for drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional [and] not carrying their load."